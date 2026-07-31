Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Margaret Sacks's avatar
Margaret Sacks
7h

Thank you for keeping score. My anger and despair is made worse by only being able to share with other members of the ‘choir.’ Even Christian friends who are on our side are afraid to share. We need Rabbis and Pastors to speak to their congregations.

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Barbara Glickstein's avatar
Barbara Glickstein
7h

Thank you for continuing to keep track and connecting the dots that create the same picture. Have a peaceful Shabbat. Shabbat Shalom.

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