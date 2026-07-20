Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
1d

To protest and harass someone who has worked so hard to promote peace, love, and inclusivity is beyond sickening. They only prove her point about the concerning antisemitism in France and around the world.

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nicole segre's avatar
nicole segre
21h

When will someone get it into these people's heads that there is no genocide in Gaza. A huge hate movement is growing on the back of a nonsensical fiction. Were are the responsible adults who can dismantle this monstrous blood libel?

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