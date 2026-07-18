Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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BF Herst's avatar
BF Herst
9h

Reading your two most recent posts leaves me feeling what I can only call corrosive despair, which I know is not your intention. So I have to ask: given the transnational, industrial scale of this machine, what can any individual do in the face of governments that choose too little too late or sheer denial? (Please don't take this as criticism of the superlative and essential analysis you provide! It is not.)

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Barry Stanton's avatar
Barry Stanton
9h

The mind virus has affected Jeremy along with millions of other people. It’s difficult to fight when the opposition is spending billions of dollars through their groups and the universities and schools are brainwashing our kids.

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