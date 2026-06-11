Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Marzapan500's avatar
Marzapan500
9hEdited

I am grateful for every single person whose brain hasn’t been boiling in totalitarian Nazi sludge. And grateful for you too. Shit times

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Rivkahs_kitchen's avatar
Rivkahs_kitchen
10h

It makes me wonder if there even is a way to fight antisemitism if every time we do, the bad people just benefit from it anyways. What’s the point?

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