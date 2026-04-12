Sabrina Carpenter and Noga Erez at Coachella

My grandmothers made that cheerful sound. At every wedding, every birth, every moment too large to hold quietly. The ululation that moves across the Middle East and North Africa is not background noise. It is a memory of survival turned into celebration.

So when Sabrina Carpenter dismissed it from the Coachella stage, even casually, it landed somewhere specific in me.

I wrote about it. I meant every word.

But then something happened that I did not expect. She apologized. No deflection. No victimhood performance. No PR statement engineered to say nothing. She said she got it wrong and showed she understood why.

And then the outrage machine mostly stayed quiet.

I am not the target audience for Coachella. I do not do crowds that large, tickets that expensive, or heat that merciless. But I watched this weekend, and I kept seeing something that feels almost extinct right now: people responding like human beings instead of a mob.

Look at what happened to Noga Erez. In the days before her set, there was a coordinated campaign to make her presence at the festival itself a controversy. She went on stage anyway. She spoke honestly about being heartbroken over what is happening in the Middle East. The crowd gave her support. Not slogans. Not hostility. Genuine support.

That is not nothing. It means that outside of social media, people can still hold complexity. They can listen. They can separate a person from the worst assumptions about where she comes from.

I was on Piers Morgan last week, and he pushed me on this. Why, he asked, do some people face lasting consequences while others get to apologize and move on?

It is a fair question.

The answer comes down to one word: pattern.

Kanye West did not say something antisemitic once. He said it, absorbed the backlash, apologized, and then said it again. Multiple times. At some point, the apology is not evidence of growth. It is a reset button someone keeps pressing so the cycle can continue.

Saying that a person should not be handed limitless platforms is not cancel culture. It is basic accountability.

And accepting Carpenter’s apology is not hypocrisy. It is exactly the distinction we should be making.

What I saw this weekend was a glimpse of what that delicate balance can actually look like. An artist targeted for who she is gave a beautiful performance. Another makes a mistake, owns it, and is not hunted out of public life for it.

I don’t know if this was a turning point, or just a good weekend. That question does not yet have an answer.