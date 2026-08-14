Rolling Stone piece gushing over Hasan Piker

You must be wondering why I spend so much time warning you about Hasan Piker. Most said he was a nobody. They were half right. He was a nobody.

Then came one of the most effective influence campaigns in American media.

Beijing, Doha, and Havana have hosted and celebrated Piker. A streamer who said “America deserved 9/11” became a man that members of Congress defend and campaign beside. This week, after the University of Washington canceled his speech, Rep. Pramila Jayapal posted on X that she was personally pressuring the school. A congresswoman bragging about using her influence to help a radical Twitch streamer.

He is not a nobody, but rather a test. And every excuse made for him tells you who is failing it. I’ve heard all the excuses. They go like this:

1. “He streams ten hours a day. Of course he says horrific things sometimes.”

The sheer volume of Hasan’s content that millions of young people are consuming daily is the problem, not an excuse. Daily repetition is how radicalization works. Piker’s record of pro-terror and bigoted statements isn’t a cherry-picked blooper compilation, it’s a consistent theme throughout seven years of his videos. “America deserved 9/11” in 2019. “If you cared about Medicare fraud, you would kill Rick Scott” in 2025, which resulted in his fifth Twitch suspension. Blessing “every type of armed resistance,” including PFLP terrorists, as “perfectly moral” later that same year. Words of kindness and understanding to the terror group the Houthis in Yemen who starve children, and Hezbollah’s flag in Lebanon, who murdered American soldiers. Plenty of people talk for a living, yet they manage not to call for the killing of senators. This isn’t a slip of the tongue; it’s a pattern.

2. “The clips are taken out of context.”

I suppose that is true in a sense; after all, nobody is posting all 10 hours of a livestream where he laughs at Jewish rape victims. But the reality is that his clips often get worse in context. When the Rick Scott line went viral, he didn’t retract it; he repeated it and explained why the senator deserved it. “America deserved 9/11” is not a phrase that improves with surrounding footage. But sure, if context is the standard, I’ll apply it. The context of a statement is the man who said it, and if you suspected he meant it in 2019— seven subsequent years of praising Hamas, blessing “armed resistance,” and declaring he has no patriotism in his heart— entitle you to your conclusion. The record doesn’t exonerate the clip. As for who has reviewed his statements, that was Twitch, which profits immensely from him and has, despite the obvious bias, suspended him five times. Britain’s Home Office barred him as “not conducive to the public good.”

Even attacks on him get converted into tribute. This week his defenders finally got the thing they've claimed to have for years: a genuinely distorted clip. Scott Jennings took an obviously sarcastic riff, Piker mocking his own chat, and presented it as a literal call to bring back lynchings. That was off. But look at what he built from one bad edit. He didn't just move to sue; he demanded that Democrats rally to his defense, mid-midterms, insisting he's no "toxic radical force"— turning a single deceptive clip into an alibi for seven years of unedited tape, and the party he spent years bashing, into his legal defense

3. “It’s just a persona. He was joking.”

He admits it’s partly a performance. Alex Jones ran the same defense in court, and the world understood immediately why it was worthless: the audience doesn’t receive the character. It receives the words. And what kind of joke is: “murder those motherf****rs in the streets, let the streets soak in their red capitalist blood.” If it’s truly all a persona, then incitement is his brand.

4. “He apologized. He walked it back.”

The pattern never varies: say it, harvest the outrage, apologize when the heat demands it, reoffend. He wrote the template in 2019. “America deserved 9/11” on his own stream; a doubling-down on Twitter the next day; then, after 48 hours of backlash, a contrite sit-down on his uncle Cenk Uygur’s network— what critics call “the family laundromat”— where he was asked if he meant it and answered, “No. Obviously not.”

Seven years later, while campaigning for a Senate candidate, he says he “could’ve phrased it better.” So his issue is not with the meaning behind his words, but how people took his words. If only he worded it in a way that the foolish masses would understand that America deserved to watch innocent civilians jump to their deaths hundreds of feet lest they slowly burn and choke.

We saw it again after October 7th. First he dismissed the documented rapes— which UN bodies themselves reported as very probable— as “rape fantasies” and “hallucinations.” Then when that didn’t work, he simply changed the wording: “It doesn’t matter if rapes f***ing happened on Oct. 7. That doesn’t change the dynamic for me.” The walk back was that raped Jewish women don’t matter. And weeks ago, mid-rehabilitation tour, he hosted Norman Finkelstein telling his millions of viewers there is “not one single frame” of sexual violence from that day. Again, he has not once reconsidered his despicable stances; he just changes the wording so he doesn’t get in trouble. And when he thinks people have forgotten or aren’t looking, he goes right back to it.

5. “He has millions of young men. We need them.”

An audience is not an electorate. His viewers are a para-social community of the young and already-converted, not the fifty-something suburban voters Democrats actually lose elections over. His defenders have never produced evidence that embracing him wins a single one of them while Republican operatives brag that their archive of his clips is endless. Every Democrat on a stage with Piker is filming the other side’s attack ad for free. And the demands works only one way: this week, while moving to sue a CNN pundit, he insisted Democrats rally to his defense mid-midterms as a former Biden aide advised against spending capital on him. The audience was supposed to be his gift to the party; instead, the party is being asked to staff his feuds. Reaching young men is a real problem. Nobody ever argued the answer to disaffected rural men was Alex Jones, because we understood some messengers cost more than their audience is worth.

6. “This is censorship.”

Whether a public university should cancel a booked speech is an entirely fair question, but that’s not what happened this week. UW says the event failed its own process: planning that “did not meet the necessary level of rigor” for its Speaker Series, with an unconfirmed co-sponsor, unresolved funding, and questions over how the invitation itself was issued. If the university botched its procedures, it should fix its procedures. But that is where the constitutional question ends. The First Amendment has nothing to do with whether a party makes him a surrogate or whether citizens can say who he is. Criticism and judgment is not censorship. Meanwhile Jayapal who now invoking the Constitution on Piker’s behalf, wrote in 2019 that “hate speech is not ‘free speech’” while urging Facebook to take down groups she deemed hateful. The principle didn’t change; the target did. And when Trump threatened to arrest Adam Schiff, clips circulated of Piker cheering it on. He isn’t fighting for free speech. He is fighting for his speech.

7. “Republicans platforms monsters. Look at Vance, Miller, Trump.”

This one is the essence of the entire argument in support of Piker. “Your monsters are worse” is not “we have no monster.” The Left’s entire case against the right is that association is endorsement. You cannot spend a decade demanding Republicans disavow their fringe and then call the same standard cancel culture when it knocks on your door. Either the standard exists, or it doesn’t.

8. “He’s a class traitor. He’s on our side.”

He’s a rich entertainer — millions a year in streaming income, a $2.7 million West Hollywood home, a $200,000 Porsche, photographed in t-shirts that read “make the rich pay” — who, when the tabloids droned his house, joked to Rolling Stone that he’s “like the new transgender or the War Against Christmas.” A man who gets wealthy broadcasting radicalism hasn’t betrayed his class. He’s found its most profitable niche. The rage is the product.



9. “He’s not antisemitic. He’s just anti-Zionist.”

For years the movement’s answer to nervous Jews was: when we say Zionist, we don’t mean you. We mean an ideology, one that includes tens of millions of right-wing evangelical Christians. Piker closed that loophole. “It’s like saying you’re a liberal Nazi,” he has said of liberal Zionists, repeatedly and on the record. “Like, you want an Aryan majority ethno-state?” Now ask who a liberal Zionist is. It isn’t Pastor Hagee. There are no liberal Christian nationalists in that category. It is the Bernie-voting Jew who wants two states and peace; roughly eight in ten American Jews. He calls them Nazis. Now add that with the rest of the record: calling Orthodox Jews “inbred” (apologized, after backlash), calling a Jewish critic a “bloodthirsty pig-dog,” comparing a Houthi terrorist to Anne Frank, and saying “I do still believe that Zionism is a racist ideology,” reaffirmed this spring.

10. “He’s a nobody. Ignore him?”

His defenders killed this one themselves. Jayapal is only the latest: Abdul El-Sayed made him a Senate campaign surrogate. AOC streamed with him and, asked on ABC whether he belongs in the movement, said he was critical to the party’s ability to win back young men. Ro Khanna says Democrats must engage him. Tlaib, Omar and Sanders have appeared with him; Mamdani went on his stream on the way to Gracie Mansion. Add a New York Times op-ed, a New Yorker Festival slot, a Rolling Stone glamour profile and a public university’s speaker series, and that’s the full architecture of legitimacy— built around the man you just read nine excuses for.

“He’s a nobody” was true in 2019. It described the exact window when caring could have prevented this. The window is closed.

So the next time someone tells you Hasan Piker isn’t that bad, you don’t have to argue. Just ask which number they’re on. I watched all of this happen. He was a nobody, and no one cared. Now GQ shoots him for a cover story, Rolling Stone asks why anyone’s scared of him, The New York Times sends Ezra Klein to launder his words, NPR devotes a special episode to what he sees “that the rest of us are missing,” and members of Congress work the phones on his behalf. A rehabilitation campaign on this scale usually has to be bought. I don’t know if or who is paying for this— though Beijing, whose embassy promoted his travels while congressional investigators trace Chinese-linked money around his orbit, could hardly have purchased better. Neither could Qatar, which had just handed him a stage at its state-backed Doha summit, days before the same city hosted Hamas leadership. Any regime that wants America talked out of itself is getting the influence operation of its dreams.

Don’t let them fool you.