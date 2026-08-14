Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Jon Drucker's avatar
Jon Drucker
1h

Excellent comprehensive takedown. Kudos!

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Samantha Ivanic's avatar
Samantha Ivanic
1h

Thank you, they are counting on us to forget, I say NEVER!

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