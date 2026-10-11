Last month I got an email asking me to fly out to Los Angeles for one day to record a debate on the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

It was from Jubilee. You may have seen their videos. They have over 11M YouTube subscribers, and millions of followers across their social media accounts. The format Jubilee is famous for consists of one person defending their views against a room of people who disagree. I was apprehensive about accepting, because while these videos may generate some important discourse, they are still inarguably within the genre commonly referred to as “rage-bait.” Their main purpose is to generate outraged clicks and shares, not bridge divides.

I don’t blame Jubilee for making content like this. We are living in an attention economy that rewards exposure more than it does depth. The problem is much bigger than one YouTube channel.

Jubilee’s representative assured me that this format would be different. I would be joined by an Israeli academic, and would debate two Palestinian experts. I decided that the opportunity was worth it, and agreed to fly out.

The debate that resulted, unfortunately, confirmed my apprehensions. Near the beginning, the moderator asked us to step forward if we agreed with the statement “Palestinians and Israelis are indigenous to the Middle East.”

Barak Sella, the Harvard academic I was partnered with for the debate, and I both stepped forward without hesitation. Both of the Palestinian experts, Omar Baddar and Daniel Bannoura (PhD) didn’t move an inch. That unyielding stance would characterize the remainder of the five-hour debate (Jubilee posted two hours of it on YouTube).

At points, their rebuttals bordered on the absurd. As the debate on indigeneity unfolded, Baddar looked at me right in the face and said that Palestinians “look like” others in the region. He turned to a brown-skinned Iraqi-Tunisian Jew and explained that I don’t fit in because of skin color. It is important to clarify that indigeneity does not work that way. It is based on where a culture was born and ongoing ties to the region. Judaism was born in the land that is now the modern state of Israel. It’s an indisputable historical fact, proven by archaeological evidence. Furthermore, an argument about how a group of people “look like everyone else in the region” is actually serving the counter-indigenous argument. The UN also stated that indigenous people “possess separate, unique, and clearly identifiable identities that are independent of the dominant society surrounding them.”

Put that aside for a moment. What about famous Palestinians who have white skin and blond hair, like Ahed Tamimi? Or Palestinian supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid? If indigeneity is a phenotype, wouldn’t they also be excluded? I didn’t have the heart to make this offensive point on camera as I knew it will turn offensive, instead choosing to explain my own family’s history, which never involved leaving the Middle East. Not only had my opponent misused the concept of indigeneity, his wrong definition didn’t even apply to my family, nor to the majority of Israeli Jews, who also trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa.