Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
19h

Thank you for this essay. It is the clearest straight line from the history of Jew hatred straight through to this moment and to the lies of Hasan Piker and the politicians who embrace him and his message. The far right has Tucker Carlson and the left has the DSA and this lot. The mainstreaming of them and their big circus tent by much of the Democrat political class is a disturbing development.

Reply
Share
Nancy K S Hochman's avatar
Nancy K S Hochman
19h

What a well-researched, beautifully constructed advocacy piece!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hen Mazzig
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture