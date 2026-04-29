Hen Mazzig

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Eg's avatar
Eg
11h

Most important article written in a long time. I hope the Democratic candidates will pay attention. Jewish people are the canary in the coal mine- we all know what happens when governments let Antisemitism fester.

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Eve Camerman's avatar
Eve Camerman
11h

Thank you, and eagerly await the reply.

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