Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

After his candidates swept New York on Tuesday, the streamer Hasan Piker told his audience his “price went up.” From now on, he said, you have to be a Democratic Socialist to get his help. He followed it with a post promising the rest of the country was next.

I have spent years arguing against the politics these candidates ran on. But I want the Democrats to win the White House in 2028, because the alternative frightens me more than any primary in Manhattan. And what happened in New York is being sold as a prototype. That is the part you need to focus on right now.

The wins were real. Brad Lander beat a sitting congressman, Dan Goldman, by about two to one. Claire Valdez took an open Brooklyn and Queens seat. Darializa Avila Chevalier, a community organizer who helped run the Columbia encampment, unseated Adriano Espaillat, a five-term incumbent who chairs the Hispanic Caucus. Mamdani’s slate went undefeated. His people were outspent by pro-Israel and establishment money and won anyway, which is a genuine organizing feat, and the mayor told the crowd his rise last year was “not an anomaly.” The whole point of the night, in their telling, is that it proves something. Start where you can win, get people elected, then point at the results and tell the rest of the country to try it too.

So the only question that matters is the one they would rather skip: who did it work for?

The New York Times broke each race down by the kind of area that voted, and the pattern is the same in all three. Lander won the majority of college-educated precincts by 38 points and higher-income precincts by 40. Valdez won college-educated areas by 36 and higher-income areas by 33. Avila Chevalier won the college-educated precincts by 19. In every one of these races, the candidate the left is celebrating ran up the score among the richest and most educated voters in the district.

NYC election results from last night (Credit: The New York Times)

Now look at where they lost. Lander lost lower-income precincts. So did Valdez, by 32 points, and she lost majority-Black precincts by 50. Avila Chevalier lost the lower-income and majority-Hispanic precincts, the latter by 15 points. Across the river, the Bronx portion of her district went to Espaillat outright. The voters who handed these candidates their margins were young and college-educated. The working-class and nonwhite voters the party spends every cycle worrying about went the other way.

Avila Chevalier’s map tells the cleanest version of the story. Her support runs in a band down the western edge of the district, through Morningside Heights and Manhattanville, the corridor where Columbia University sits. Columbia is one of the largest landowners in New York. For two decades, it has been pushing north, buying up Manhattanville block by block over the objections of the people who lived there. The neighborhoods that delivered for her are the neighborhoods that the university has spent a generation gentrifying. She is not going to reverse that process. It is what built the electorate that elected her.

Avila Chevalier won in the neighborhoods around Columbia University, while Espaillat won in the Bronx.

This is what the proof-of-concept story leaves out. The strategy works where there is a large, college-educated population with the free time to knock on doors, and New York has that class at a density almost no other American city can match. It is a fine base for winning a low-turnout primary on the Upper West Side, and a poor blueprint for a national majority. The places that decide a presidential election do not look like the precincts around Columbia.

Israel is the clearest example of what this coalition is buying. Piker’s pitch is an arms embargo and not another dollar to Israel. Avila Chevalier campaigned on cutting off weapons. That politics sells in the brownstones and the campus blocks. It is the position of people who can afford to treat a foreign war as the test of a candidate, because nothing in their own lives is riding on the answer. The voter choosing between rent and groceries was not the one carrying these candidates over the line.

Here is what should worry a Democrat. In 2024, the party lost ground with Black and Latino voters, and with the young, the coalition it had assumed demographics would deliver forever. The one group it has held onto across every recent election is college-educated white voters. That is the exact group powering the New York left. The party is being told to bet its future on the only voters it is not losing, and to do it by talking past the ones it already lost.

So when they point at New York and say it works, the honest reply is a question about who. It worked in the wealthiest, most-educated precincts of the wealthiest, most-educated city in the country. Run it in the places that actually pick presidents, and Democrats will learn how little of America looks like the Upper West Side.