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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
20h

The saddest part if people won't realize the mistake being made until it's too late. And Jews will be the ones to feel the effects long before the majority.

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Rina's avatar
Rina
20h

Is Zohran Mamdani the American reincarnation of Karl Lueger? Lueger was elected mayor of Vienna in 1897 by presenting himself as a champion of the “common people” against elites. Despite his wealth and education, he built support through populist messaging, promises of social reform, and attacks on the establishment.

As mayor, he normalized antisemitic rhetoric. He didn’t pass official anti-Jewish laws, but he promoted discrimination in practice: favoring “Christian” appointments, excluding Jews from positions of influence, and tolerating antisemitic demonstrations.

He also maintained relationships with “court Jews”, Jews who received his protection as long as they served his political or symbolic purposes. One of his infamous statements was, “I decide who is a Jew,” showing how selectively he applied his rhetoric.

Lueger’s approach was highly influential in shaping the thinking of Adolf Hitler, as it demonstrated how bigotry can cloak itself in moral language and appear ‘enlightened,’ ‘social,’ or ‘progressive', and how, when public officials adopt and amplify it, they give it an official seal of approval and remove barriers to violence. https://ww1.habsburger.net/en/chapters/i-decide-who-jew

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