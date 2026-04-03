The New York Times recently referenced the term “J-pilled,” describing it as “far-right slang for skepticism of Israeli influence.”

Now, English isn’t my first language, so maybe I’m missing something. I understand “pilled,” it comes from The Matrix, the idea of being “red-pilled” or “blue-pilled.”

But the “J”?

What exactly is that supposed to stand for?

Because if it stands for “Jews,” then the phrase doesn’t mean “skepticism of Israeli influence.” It means something much older, and much uglier.

And that raises a bigger question, one that feels increasingly hard to ignore:

Why are explicitly antisemitic ideas so often reframed as political critique?

To be clear, criticism of Israel is not antisemitic. It shouldn’t be off-limits, and it isn’t. I have my own criticisms—some of them pretty strong.

But something has shifted in the way these conversations happen.

We’re no longer just seeing criticism of policies or leaders. We’re seeing Holocaust memorials vandalized. Synagogues attacked. Language that targets Jews as a group dressed up as commentary on a state.

And when people point this out, the response is often immediate:

“I’m not antisemitic. I’m just anti-Zionist.”

Here’s where it gets complicated and where, I think, a lot of people stop thinking too deeply.

Because sometimes, that distinction is real.

And sometimes, it isn’t.

Consider this:

A man attempted to burn down a synagogue filled with children in Michigan.

The response in some corners of the internet?

“Well, Israel did this, so…”

Michigan is not in the Middle East. The people in that synagogue were not policymakers. They weren’t soldiers. They were children.

So what exactly is being protested in that moment?

Or take the language itself.

When people say “Zionists” but mean “Jews”—sometimes explicitly, sometimes implicitly, that’s not a geopolitical critique. That’s a substitution.

And in some cases, we don’t even have to guess. Leaked group chats and online spaces have made that ambiguity disappear, with people openly admitting they use “Zionist” as a stand-in because it sounds more acceptable.

This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable, especially in liberal spaces that pride themselves on being anti-racist and socially aware.

Because antisemitism doesn’t always look like what people expect.

It doesn’t always announce itself clearly. It doesn’t always come from the “other side.” And it doesn’t disappear just because it’s framed in the language of activism.

It’s possible, necessary, even, to hold two ideas at once:

You can criticize Israel.

And you can recognize when that criticism crosses a line into something else.

The problem isn’t criticism.

The problem is when entire groups of people are treated as symbols, blamed collectively, or targeted in ways that have nothing to do with policy and everything to do with identity.

There’s a kind of surface-level understanding of antisemitism that says: “It’s bad, and we oppose it.”

But deeper than that is a harder question:

Do we recognize it when it shows up in forms we’re less comfortable confronting—especially when it overlaps with causes we otherwise support?

Because if someone repeats harmful stereotypes, targets Jewish spaces, or justifies violence against Jews but insists it’s really about Israel, does the label they choose matter more than the impact?

Something isn’t adding up.

And until we’re willing to sit with that discomfort—to question our assumptions, our language, and the spaces we participate in—it’s not going to change.