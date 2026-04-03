Hen Mazzig

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Lauren
Apr 3

Antizionism (no hyphen) is a hate movement that doesn’t “cross a line” — it is inherently hateful. We need to recognize antizionism as the new form of Jew hatred. It has different language, symbols and libels than 100 years ago (antisemitism) or 200 years ago (antijudaism), but it has the same effect: ostracizing and killing Jews.

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David Can't Think's avatar
David Can't Think
Apr 3

Very good question, but I’d say that the Jew-haters on the right don’t pretend to only be skeptical of Israel. They’re pretty clear that they have a problem with Jews in general

The left on the other hand . . .

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