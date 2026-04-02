Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Poetry Firesale's avatar
Poetry Firesale
Apr 3

I’ve been following you since October 7th and so glad to see you on Substack. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and your intelligent compassion.

Reply
Share
Sharing Insights's avatar
Sharing Insights
Apr 9

Perhaps there really is an innate need for a scapegoat, someone--some group--to blame for all the slights or uncomfortable aspects you may experience yourself and in your own group. Perhaps, too, the need to push down others rises above the drive to lift others up. Unfortunately, we Jews, are at the receiving end of the darkest parts of humanity. How does our light keep getting through? Keep writing and being the light.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture