I am a liberal. And, apparently, that means standing up for everyone except Jews.



I am the son of refugees from Iraq and North Africa. I am married to another man. Liberalism was really the only political stance that appealed to me, because of course it was. If I were a character in a TV show, the anti-woke crowd would scream that I was an unrealistic caricature meant to force “wokeness” down the audience’s throats.



So you can imagine my surprise as I watched liberals turn their back on me. The left decided that Israel and everyone from there was the antithesis of liberalism, even though I thought being liberal meant never judging a person for the color of their skin, their ethnicity, or their nationality.



But Israelis, specifically Jewish Israelis, were the exception.



Following the October 7th attacks, I was shattered. I saw videos that I should never have clicked on. The massacre of people, my people, shared for the world to see. And it started right away.



Mia Khalifa tweeted that she wished the “freedom fighters” would turn their cameras horizontally, so she could get a better view of the carnage.



But that’s just the repugnant statement of a woman who is only famous for being a porn star, right? That’s what I told myself. But there were more comments like that, mostly from nobodies, but also a few doctors and esteemed professors.



As I focused on the online, my partner Marc noticed his friends starting to drift away. Marc, the most amazing, funny, and wonderful man on the planet, was being left out. But why?



Because of me.



I had become the enemy overnight. As I cried over the brutality of that day, the people I was close to, who I thought shared my liberal views, saw me as a monster.



I grew up believing the left was where you went if you believed in justice. But since October 7th, I’d seen the opposite become true.



Synagogues, Holocaust memorials, and even the statue of the famous feminist Zelda D’Aprano have become “valid” targets. To believe that Israel should exist, even if you also believe Palestinians deserve the same humanity and respect, means you are literally Hitler. And, hey, was the Holocaust even that bad in the first place?



Never in my life did I think I’d see Holocaust denial or blatant antisemitism from my fellow liberals. I thought we had the same beliefs about everyone deserving kindness, everyone deserving respect, and everyone deserving life.



I’ve seen some Jews try to bend themselves backwards to reconnect with the left. We have always been, statistically, liberal. They’ll agree that the Jews deserved it, Jews don’t belong in Israel, and synagogues deserve to be bombed. But even that is not enough.



Recently, messages from the Green Party, arguably the UK’s most liberal political party, were leaked. In it, users talked about how they were sick of using the word ‘Zionist.’ They mean Jews, but they knew saying Jews outright would result in them being called antisemitic.



It’s almost funny how similar this rhetoric is to that of the radical right-wing. “Oh, if I say the truth, I’ll be called a homophobe or a racist, or an antisemite.”



Now I am left in a sort of void. I still believe in equality, in gay marriage, in abortion rights, in peace, and so on. But I don’t feel safe being around other leftists. Most of the left-wing Jews I speak to say the same. Even some allies are scared to say anything that isn’t “Israel needs to be destroyed.”



There is a growing silence, too.

People who know this is wrong but are afraid to say so. Afraid of being ostracized. Afraid of saying the “wrong” thing.

And in that silence, the loudest, most extreme voices begin to define the norm.



The loud minority has convinced many that thinking Israelis deserve to be kidnapped, raped, and murdered is a normal stance to have. And those who think that murder, kidnapping, and rape of any kind are repugnant are shunned.



I support human rights. I support Palestinian lives. I condemn the killing of every civilian — every single one, without exception. I support peace. To them, those beliefs make me a supporter of genocide.



So I find myself in an unfamiliar place.

Not because my values have shifted—but because the movement I once trusted feels like it has.

And I’m left with a question I never thought I’d have to ask:

When did standing up for Jews become illiberal?