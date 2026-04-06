I was sitting in London when my phone started vibrating.

It wasn’t a text. It wasn’t a notification from someone I know. It was the Home Front Command app — Pikud HaOref — the Israeli emergency alert system I keep installed on my phone because my entire family is still there, and I’m not.

Sirens. Incoming missiles. Haifa.

I already knew about Haifa. The night before, an Iranian ballistic missile had struck a six-story residential building. Four people were pulled from the rubble: a couple in their 80s, their son, around 42, and his partner, 35. A family. Gone. Not in a war zone. In their home.

I sat with that all night.

And now my phone was going off again.

This time, the alerts were moving south. Central Israel. The regime in Iran had fired a cluster warhead — the kind that spreads dozens of bomblets across a wide area, detonating in streets, parking lots, in front of people’s cars.

One of those places was Petah Tikva.

That’s where my mom lives. Alone. She’s in her mid-sixties, and she lives by herself in the city where she raised us, in the apartment she has refused to leave no matter how many times I’ve asked.

I wrote to her immediately. No answer.

I told myself she was probably fine. She’s always fine. I’ve done this before — the waiting, the watching the news, the counting the minutes. You develop a kind of muscle memory for the fear. You learn to hold it at arm’s length just long enough to keep functioning.

But then another notification came through.

Impact in Petah Tikva.

I called her. No answer.

I called again. No answer.

I called again.

After ten phone calls — ten — reaching for her sisters, her neighbors, anyone who might have eyes on her — she finally called me back.

Oh, I was at the mall, she said. I didn’t hear the sirens inside. But when everyone started moving, I went down to the parking lot. There’s a shelter there. I’m fine.

She said it the way you say something obvious. Like she’d told me she’d gotten caught in traffic.

There is a specific kind of panic that lives in the gap between “I know she’s probably fine” and “I cannot confirm she is fine.”

It is not dramatic. It does not announce itself. It is quiet and methodical. It goes through every scenario. It counts the seconds between rings. It refreshes apps. It watches the news with one eye and the phone with the other.

And then when the call comes — when you hear her voice — there is this release that moves through your whole body. Relief so physical it feels embarrassing.

Except it isn’t embarrassing. It’s what it means to love someone who lives under missiles.

I did the whole thing again immediately after. My brother. My cousins. One by one, down the list, checking that everyone was somewhere with a ceiling between them and the sky.

This is the part people in London, in New York, in Paris, do not understand. Not because they lack empathy. But because they have never had to build a mental map of every person they love and track whether each of them has reached a shelter.

That map lives in your head now. You carry it everywhere.

Last night, the international community was largely quiet while Haifa burned.

Four people recovered from a collapsed six-story building. Two parents in their 80s. Their son. His girlfriend. A family erased.

I waited for the op-eds. For the breaking news chyrons. For the outrage that floods social media when civilians die in a conflict the world has decided it cares about.

What I got instead was a handful of posts. Some of them said Israel had it coming. Some of them said this was the natural consequence of fighting back against the regime in Iran. One person — someone with a blue check and a significant following — described the Iranian missile program as “resistance infrastructure.”

I want to be clear about something, because it matters here:

When I say the regime in Iran, I mean that deliberately. The Iranian people did not vote for this. They are living under a theocracy that imprisons them, executes them in the streets, and has spent decades investing in the project of regional destruction while its own citizens go without. The Iranian people are not my enemy. Many of them are hostages to the same regime that is firing missiles at my mother’s city.

That regime — not Iran, not Iranians — built this conflict from the ground up. Hamas, the organization that killed over 1,200 people on October 7, kidnapped hundreds and executed them in captivity, is a regime project. Hezbollah, which was firing rockets into northern Israel before this war began and is firing them now, is a regime project. The Houthis in Yemen, launching ballistic missiles at Israeli civilians, are a regime project. None of this started last month. None of this started with Israel’s response. The missiles hitting Petah Tikva today are the product of decades of deliberate investment in the infrastructure of killing Jews. That is not rhetoric. That is the budget.

What I find almost impossible to explain to people here is the cognitive dissonance of watching the world respond.

When there were bombs in Gaza, the response was immediate, coordinated, and global. Protests in every major city. Emergency UN sessions. Celebrity statements. Government condemnations. The full weight of Western moral attention, focused like a laser.

Today, a family of four is dead in Haifa. A 35 year old woman in Petah Tikva was sitting in her car as a cluster bomblet detonated beside her and injured her critically. My mother — alone, in her mid-sixties — was in a mall parking lot shelter, waiting for the all-clear.

And the response is: you probably deserved this.

Or: what did you expect? You ordered this war.

Or — and this one is my favorite — Israel should have thought about this before it started a war with Iran.

As if the regime was peaceful before October 7. As if Hezbollah was waiting to be provoked. As if the Houthis woke up one morning, read about Gaza, and spontaneously decided to start firing ballistic missiles at civilians. The same terrorist groups oppressing their own people, to the point of starvation in Yemen, just happened to care about Gazans more… Sure.

The groups attacking Israel today were attacking Israel before this war started. They were built for this. They were funded for this. They have been preparing for this for years. To suggest that Israel caused them to exist is not analysis. It is a story that lets people feel righteous without having to look at what is actually happening.

I put my phone down after I confirmed everyone was safe.

For about four minutes, I sat there and did nothing.

Then the next alert came in.

This is the other thing people don’t understand. It doesn’t end. There is no one dramatic moment you can point to. There is just the phone. There is just the list. There is just the map in your head of everyone you love, and the permanent low-grade terror of checking whether it’s still accurate.

I am writing this from London, in a flat that has never had a siren, in a city where the worst sound at 3am is usually someone’s car alarm.

I am not asking for your sympathy. I am asking for something harder.

I am asking you to hold two things at once.

That civilian suffering anywhere is a tragedy. And that the people firing missiles at my mother’s city are not freedom fighters. They are a regime that holds its own people hostage, bankrolls the murder of Jews, and has built its entire foreign policy around the promise of our destruction.

You can oppose war and still name who started it.

You can mourn civilians everywhere and still know who put them in danger.

And you can sit in the safety of your city — wherever that city is — and choose to understand something that costs you nothing to understand:

That the woman who went down to the parking lot shelter today, who called her son back after ten missed calls, who said I’m fine like it was the most ordinary thing in the world —

She has been doing this for years.

We all have.

If this piece moved you, please share it. The story of what is happening to Israeli civilians right now is being told in alerts and rubble and missed calls.

Someone needs to tell it in words.