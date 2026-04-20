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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
8h

If we really allow ourselves to object to anything someone says or does because we don't like them, then we are as extreme as we are making out that person to be.

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KRT's avatar
KRT
7h

You are basically saying the means justify the end. Before Trump, there was a treaty with Iran constraining their nuclear ambitions, among other things. The US doesn't just attack another country because they are bad actors. Otherwise, should we attack North Korea, Russia, China, etc. because of their terrible human rights record? There is such a thing as containment and diplomacy.

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