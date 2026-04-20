My grandmother, Hela, got out of Iraq. She saw what happened to the Jews who didn’t. She lived long enough to watch Saddam gas the Kurds a few hundred miles from the town she’d grown up in, and she knew what the regime does to its own when nobody stops it.

I thought about her yesterday when I read Trump’s Truth Social post on Iran. The US will “knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran” if Tehran doesn’t take a deal. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY.” He said it was time for “the Iran killing machine” to end. He said this should have been done by other presidents “for the last 47 years.”

Trump’s post on Truth Social

47 years.

The regime he’s describing, the one that took power in Tehran in 1979, has spent those 47 years running the machine he named.

It funded the men who killed Americans in Iraq. It armed the rockets that fell on my family’s neighborhood in Petach Tikva. It built Hezbollah and hollowed out Lebanon until there was no Lebanese state left to defend. It kept Assad in power while half of Syria fled or drowned. It fed the Houthis in Yemen long enough that “Yemen” became an American shorthand for famine. It chants “death to the Jews” in streets where Jews used to live, before the regime’s allies made sure they didn’t.

That is what 47 years looks like when you lay it out on one page.

I’m not an American. The Democrats have reflected my values since I was old enough to hold any (economic justice, women’s rights, gay rights, racial equality, to name a few). Most American Jews have cast their ballots the same way for the same reasons: the Democrats sounded like us.

I don’t like Trump. I don’t like the cruelty or the contempt for the institutions that have protected people like my family since they got to the West. And Trump is right about Iran.

Something is happening to people I love in my political tribe. They read a post like the one from yesterday, and the only thing they saw was Trump. They can’t see the regime anymore. They can’t see the countries the machine broke on its way to this moment. Trump has grown so large in their vision that he blocks out everything behind him.

Consider the Allied leaders. Churchill presided over the Bengal famine and held ugly views about Indians. Roosevelt ran an America where my grandmother’s cousins could not have sat at certain lunch counters. Both held the line against Hitler. A leader is rarely one sentence.

Consider Stalin, who was worse than both, and without whom Hitler still wins.

Now imagine Europe if the Nazis had gone on for fifty or a hundred more years. Imagine the map. Imagine the graves. Some regimes have to be destroyed.

Nazi rally, 1937 | Credit: Hugo Jaeger/Life Pictures/Shutterstock

The pattern is simple: a policy does the thing it is supposed to do, or it doesn’t. That is the only question that matters.

Trump’s Iran policy does the thing. The regime does not get a bomb, the regime’s capacity to terrorize the region gets degraded, and maybe the regime itself does not survive what comes next.

On the merits, that is correct. It was, until about ten minutes ago, bipartisan American policy. Obama did not want Iran to have nuclear weapons either. He chose a different method. By any honest accounting, it failed. The centrifuges kept spinning, and the regime remained the regime. Every Democrat I know, when asked privately, will tell you they don’t want the Islamic Republic to have the bomb. They say it over a secure call on Signal; they don’t say it online.

Why not?

Because Trump said it first, and loudly.

The rhetoric on Truth Social is not the rhetoric I would use. “Knock out every power plant” lands badly on anyone who reads history. I understand the flinch.

Brinksmanship is not genocide. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told an adviser he came up with his “whole civilization will die tonight” line himself, off the cuff, to scare the Iranians to the table by seeming unstable. He thinks the act is getting him leverage, and he might be right. Whatever you make of the strategy, the reporting tells you what the rhetoric is: it’s theatre aimed at the men across the table from Witkoff.

When genocidal leaders speak, they don’t hide it. They write it down, chant it at rallies. The Islamic Republic has done this for 47 years, and Western progressives have mostly shrugged. Trump posts on Truth Social, and the same progressives reach for Hitler.

It’s a reflex, a reflex that is costing us.

The strength of the case against a nuclear Iran does not change because Trump is making it. We need feminists, whatever they think of Trump, to speak for the Iranian women beaten to death for taking off their hijabs. We need gay rights advocates, whatever they think of Trump, to speak for the gay Iranians hanged from cranes. We need the human rights left, whatever they think of Trump, to speak for the Baha’i, the Kurds, the political prisoners, the students who keep disappearing into Evin Prison.

Iranian man executed for homosexuality in 2005 | Credit: Getty Image/APF

Not one of these causes is about Trump. All of them, once, belonged unequivocally to the political left.

A few have held the line. Senator John Fetterman stood in front of cameras and called Iran “a 47-year-old war crime.” Same number Trump used, different messenger. Fetterman has said he is “baffled” by Democrats who refuse to back the only policy that actually stops the bomb. Ritchie Torres has kept saying, without apology, what Democrats used to say about regimes that hang gay men from cranes. Josh Gottheimer and Jared Moskowitz broke with their own caucus on the war powers vote; Gottheimer said the regime “deserves the punishment they’re receiving.” They are Democrats being Democrats. The party used to look like them, and it could again.

I’m writing this as a letter to the American left, and the Democrats are its closest thing to a home. I’m also writing to the Democrats’ cousins across the anglosphere and in Europe. To Labour, to the centre-left parties where I have spent years arguing with young activists who recognized me as one of their own. The same silence on Iran covers all of them, the same reflex about Trump. I still think of myself as part of the global left. I am not sure the global left still thinks of itself as having anything serious to say about a regime that hangs gay men from cranes.

I am not writing this as a cheerleader for anyone’s war. I am writing it because my tribe is getting the moral accounting wrong in real time, and because I think we are going to regret the silence.

If the regime falls, if something better takes its place, who is going to stand up in 2030 and argue the Islamic Republic should have stayed? Nobody.

The Democrats will be back on board, and the retrospectives will be kind.

The question is what we should say now, in the middle, when speaking up about it always costs something.

I don’t know how it will end. I don’t know if the power plants will come down. I hope Iran returns to the hands of its own people. I hope my grandmother’s story stops repeating itself in new languages and forms.

If that hope aligns with Trump’s policy this month, I am not going to pretend otherwise to protect my political identity.

My identity can survive being right about the wrong man.

I am not sure the left’s can.