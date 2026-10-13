A promotional photo for Moshe Rosenthal’s “Tell Me Everything.”

At Northwestern University last week, a play that showcases the testimonies of October 7th survivors and victims was meant to be staged. The performance had barely begun when someone pulled the fire alarm. The piercing sound drowned out the voices of the actors onstage. They were speaking the words of the Nova concertgoers, taken verbatim from their testimony, young people who had also been forced to flee when missile sirens cut short the performance they were attending.

The auditorium had to be evacuated. Among the attendees were Abby Polin, the aunt of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Hersh’s grandmother was there, too.

I doubt anyone reading this essay is surprised that Free Palestine protesters disrupted events, and disgraced victims’ memories. This disgusting behavior has become normalized since October 8th, when pro-Hamas rallies were held in cities across the world.

But their desire for censorship extends beyond memorializing victims of the Hamas massacre to representation of any Israelis, at all.

Last week, a queer film festival in Geneva decided not to screen Tell Me Everything, a story about a young boy discovering his father is queer and the evolution of their relationship. Tell Me Everything is Israel’s Oscar contender for this year. As reported by Variety, the queer festival started receiving threats from a Palestinian film festival in Geneva. “They started writing messages like ‘We’re going to boycott your festival’ — boycott, boycott, just boycott,” said one of the queer festival organizers. Both the Palestinian film festival and the queer film festival receive city funds, which brings up the question of whether the censorship is even legal.

Scrambling to satisfy the demands of the potential boycotters, the festival asked filmmaker Moshe Rosenthal to “declare his stance towards the current Israeli government.” He did. He said that he does not support the government, he does not finance the government’s policies, and he does not make films that promote the policies of the Israeli government.

“The cancellation isn’t related to the film itself, but to the desire to avoid controversy just days before the festival’s opening,” said the queer festival’s artistic coordinator in a statement to the press. “Six days [out] from the festival they made the decision they wanted to not get into this kind of heated argument. It was a way of saying we’re all coming together, we need to come together,” said another coordinator.

On October 8, 2023, thousands gathered in New York and Sydney not to mourn, but to celebrate. They cheerfully chanted the mounting death count of a massacre that was ongoing, while Israelis and Jews around the world scrambled to locate kidnapped and murdered loved ones. Three years later, on October 8, 2026, a film festival in Switzerland decided that caving to the mob was the safer option, the one that would allow everyone to “come together.”

It reaches the kitchen too. Last year, vegan activists in New York called for a boycott of Guy Vaknin’s plant-based restaurant. Their complaint was that he had not advocated for Palestinian liberation. It is the same test Geneva gave Rosenthal. In February, Tsion Cafe, New York’s only Ethiopian-Israeli restaurant, stopped regular dining service, citing the backlash against it.

It’s worth noting that this same movement often advocates in the exact opposite direction. For weeks, they declared their opposition to censorship when Macklemore, who once dressed in an offensive Jew costume, was fired from Ed Sheeran’s line-up. When Macklemore was dropped, the fury at Robert Kraft, one of the stadium owners who refused to let him play, was immense. Last week, the musician Lorde posted a picture of herself in a “Free Palestine” jacket and tagged Robert Kraft; on the day she posted it, it had been three weeks since news of Macklemore’s firing broke. I heard even those who disagreed with Macklemore’s slogans argue that cancelling his show, while not illegal, was still an insidious act of censorship.

The response was the same when the UK barred Kanye, who sold Nazi merchandise during the Super Bowl and has a track called “Heil Hitler,” from entering the country. I had to debate whether the UK has the right to deny visas to a musician whose repeated acts of bigotry strain the believability of his apologies.

And when John Galliano, who was convicted in Paris in 2011 for making antisemitic remarks, stepped down as the honoree of the Met Gala, the response was swift. The online masses decided that this too, was censorship, and that Jews were to blame.

I would be more receptive to their boycott calls if they attacked Israeli media that actually condoned violence against Palestinian civilians. And I would find their bias less obvious if they also called for boycotts against people who have repeatedly harmed the Jewish community, like Macklemore, Kanye, and Galliano. But they do the exact opposite. They target every Israeli, no matter what we believe. And they rally against any modicum of accountability Jews win against those who abuse us.

I keep asking myself what will make this stop. What do they want from us? I wonder whether we are the ones in the wrong, and I go back over the last three years looking for the place where we could have done something differently. I think the war could have ended earlier, and I think it should have. My heart bleeds for every Palestinian child who was killed. I also remember that we were hit with a barbaric murderous attack on a scale no Western country has known in decades. So I’m left with no answer.

The queer film festival organizers were trying to do right by the Israeli filmmakers by giving them a chance to show they had the right politics. They learned what Jews have been dealing with for years: There are no Jews who are “good” enough for the Free Palestine movement to accept. Whether you attend an anti-war vigil or the Israel Day Parade, the response of extremists who openly advocate for Jewish extermination will be equally violent. A filmmaker’s subject matter and his politics are irrelevant if his passport is Israeli.

Every one of these campaigns says it acts because Palestinians are human. I believe most of the people saying it believe it. And the humanity disappears the moment an actual Israeli is on the other end, whether a director who answered their loyalty test, a grandmother sitting in a theater on the anniversary of her grandson’s kidnapping, or a teenager whose playlist went quiet when more than a thousand Western musicians blocked their songs in Israel.

Back at the auditorium at Northwestern University, where someone pulled the fire alarm to stop audience members from hearing October 7th survivor testimony, the show wasn’t over. The police investigated, and when approval was given, hundreds of the attendees returned inside to view the rest of the performance.

It received a standing ovation. Not a planned one, timed to last exactly long enough to break a record and make global headlines. A genuine one, made by people who have been told repeatedly that our pain doesn’t matter. We refuse to disappear.