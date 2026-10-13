Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Sharen Attir
Oct 13

What do they want from us,those completely brainwashed sheep suffering from Israel Derangement Syndrome? Only our disappearance from the face of the earth and from the annals of history will placate them.Sorry( not) to disappoint them🇮🇱

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Sandi
Oct 13

Hen, the Free Palestine people want all Jews boycotted, displaced, pushed out of Israel or killed. Why are you not able to see and accept this? You said you looked back over the last three years to see if Jews did something wrong. Well….it doesn’t matter if they did or didn’t(and in my opinion they didn’t). The push is on globally by many, many participants to libel Jews into oblivion. They won’t succeed. But it’s tough right now.

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