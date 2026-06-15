In May 1979, Anwar Sadat visited Beersheba. A crowd of Israelis sang him a song called Noladeti LaShalom, I Was Born for Peace, written by Uzi Hitman to mark the birth of his son during the negotiations that produced the Egypt-Israel peace treaty. An additional verse had been written in Arabic. A translation was sent to Sadat’s wife, Jehan. The treaty had been signed two months earlier, but the song understood something the treaty alone could not accomplish: that peace between governments requires something alive in the people living under them.

Israel needs that song again. And it needs it now.

A camel wears a sign reading “Peace Now” during Egpytian President Anwar Sadat’s 1979 visit to Beersheva, Israel (Credit: Israeli Film Archive)

The situation in northern Israel has settled into a pattern that should alarm anyone paying attention. Each time Iran and the United States approach a framework for nuclear talks, Iran, which now controls Hezbollah more directly than at any point in decades following Israel’s decimation of the group’s command structure in 2024, instructs Hezbollah to fire on Israeli communities. Israel responds. The cycle resets. This has happened twice in the past two weeks alone.

The logic is not difficult to follow. Nuclear weapons remain a distant prospect for Iran. Hezbollah is the deterrent it has right now, a force capable of training powerful weapons on Israeli border communities and on Tel Aviv when Tehran requires it. Whatever Trumps’ beautiful, great, and wonderful, peace agreement with Iran looks like, if it leaves Hezbollah intact it’s a strategic victory for Iran. Every Israeli response to a Hezbollah rocket gives Iran another opportunity to pressure Washington to restrain Israel, which is precisely the outcome Tehran is working toward. Iran’s aim is to preserve Hezbollah for the next round. Hamas, its other proxy, is already spent.

The bilateral talks now underway in Washington between Israeli and Lebanese officials represent a genuine opportunity to break this cycle. They may be the most important diplomatic development in the region since the Abraham Accords. The reality is, the majority of Israelis are no less concerned about security than they are about peace. But their voices are routinely drowned out by a governing coalition that would have you mistake its hysteria for a public mandate.

Eldad Yogev, a resident of Shomera, an Israeli community on the border with Lebanon, describes his 4-year-old son suffering from PTSD. His message to the Prime Minister: You are losing the North. (Video Credit: Israeli Channel 14)

The conventional wisdom holds that Lebanon must first demonstrate it can control Hezbollah before a peace agreement becomes possible. Washington must wait for the Lebanese Armed Forces to prove themselves. The sequencing seems logical. It is, in practice, a formula for permanent paralysis.

Here is what the history of this region actually shows.

Jordan did not control the Palestinian armed factions operating on its territory and then make peace with Israel. It made peace with Israel, and the American military assistance that followed is what gave the Hashemite state the capacity to consolidate its own sovereignty. Between 1951 and 2025, the United States provided approximately 33.8 billion dollars to Jordan. The 2022 Memorandum of Understanding commits successive American administrations to at least 1.45 billion dollars annually through 2029, the largest multi-year foreign assistance commitment the United States has ever made. Egypt did not neutralize Soviet influence and then sign Camp David. It signed Camp David, and the architecture of American support that followed, over 90 billion dollars in bilateral aid since 1946, is what made Egyptian sovereignty real rather than nominal.

In both cases peace came first, and the support that followed built the capacity to control.

Lebanon faces an almost identical paradox. Washington cannot wisely arm the Lebanese Armed Forces to the point of military superiority over Hezbollah before a peace agreement with Israel exists. Those weapons could too easily end up turned on Israel, America’s ally. The LAF has demonstrated, most recently after the November 2024 ceasefire, that it either cannot or will not fully confront Hezbollah. Significant weapons caches were discovered in areas the LAF claimed to have cleared. The institution has real capacity but no senior political figure willing to authorize its use, partly because of a legitimate fear of assassination and partly because of the institutional trauma of 2008, when Lebanon moved against Hezbollah with American encouragement and was then left exposed when the group retaliated by assaulting Beirut.

Rebuilding that trust requires concrete American assurances and concrete American incentives. Offers to help Lebanon out of its protracted financial crisis, substantial reconstruction aid, a genuine security guarantee: these are the tools that could give Lebanese leaders the backing to take the risk that peace requires. Washington has indicated it understands this. The question is whether the offer will be made clearly enough, and whether it will be received.

But there is a prior question, and it is the one this essay is actually about.

What are Israeli leaders hearing from their own public?

Without a clear signal from Israeli citizens that peace with Lebanon is what they want, Israeli leaders will default to the logic that has governed the north for decades: that military pressure, pushing Hezbollah back far enough to quiet the border for a season, is what the residents of the north require. That logic answers the election cycle. Israel’s security over the long term is a different question.

The residents of Kiryat Shmona and Metula and the communities of the Galilee have been displaced, bombed, and told to wait for calm for nearly three years. The political instinct is to show them strength. But strength that leaves Hezbollah intact, that leaves Iran’s deterrent in place, that leaves the next cycle of rockets one Tehran decision away, is not strength. It quiets the border without making anyone safer.

Israeli leaders have moved toward difficult agreements before when the public gave them the mandate to do so. Peace Now was founded in 1978 precisely at the moment when the Egypt talks seemed to be breaking down. A group of 348 combat soldiers and officers signed an open letter to Menachem Begin urging him not to let the window close. Tens of thousands of Israelis backed them. The movement that grew from that letter organized the largest demonstration in Israeli history after Sabra and Shatila, 400,000 people. It was a movement that told Israeli leaders: the public is watching, the public cares, and the public wants a different direction.

400,000 Israelis protest after the Sabra and Shatila massacre. ( Photo credit: Miki Shuvitz, Israeli Government Press Office )

The Four Mothers movement, which emerged in 1997 in the context of Israel’s ongoing conflict in Lebanon, and eventually helped end Israel’s eighteen-year military presence there, demonstrated the same principle. A sustained, visible, civilian demand changes the political calculus. It gives leaders cover to do what they privately know is necessary. It reassures the other side that any agreement signed will not collapse the moment the government changes.

There is a complication that must be named directly. The withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 was also accompanied by a significant protest movement, Peace Now among them, that rallied 100,000 people in support of the disengagement. What followed was the Hamas takeover of Gaza and the beginning of a conflict that has cost Israel enormously. That history leaves a bitter taste. Many Israelis who marched for peace in one context watched the result and drew conclusions about peace movements in general. Any new movement for a Lebanon agreement will have to reckon with that legacy honestly, distinguishing between a negotiated bilateral agreement backed by American security architecture and a unilateral withdrawal into a vacuum. The distinction is real and it needs to be made clearly, because the people who would need to join such a movement remember what happened last time.

Israeli soldiers evacuating the Israeli residents of the Gaza Strip in 2005 ( Photo credit: Associated Press )

The more recent example cuts the other way entirely, and it is the one that matters most for this argument. Roughly one year ago, Israel saw the largest protest movement in its history, with estimates suggesting one in ten Israelis took to the streets demanding a hostage deal. The movement was sustained, loud, and impossible for any leader to ignore. Unlike the Gaza disengagement, this was not a movement rallying for a unilateral withdrawal into a vacuum. It was a movement demanding a negotiated agreement, backed by American involvement, with a specific and verifiable outcome. It also did something strategically significant: it reached beyond Israel’s borders and appealed directly to an American president. The hostages came home.

Massive crowds in Tel Aviv protesting for the release of the hostages in August 2025 (Photo Credit: Hostage Family Forum, Paulina Patimer, Yair Palti).

Some Israeli leaders have since attempted to rewrite the history, arguing that the protests played into Hamas’s hands by signaling Israeli desperation. That argument collapses under the simplest examination of the timeline. The deal happened. The hostages came home. The public mandate made it possible, and the direct appeal to Trump was part of what made Washington move. A movement for a Lebanon peace agreement would do well to study that sequence carefully, because the tools that worked for the hostages are the same tools available here: sustained public pressure, an unambiguous civilian mandate, and a direct line to the administration that has already demonstrated it wants to be the one that makes peace a reality.

Iran can live with an Israeli army that pushes Hezbollah back a few kilometers. What it cannot live with is a Lebanon that takes the path Egypt and Jordan took, trading the Iranian axis for an American security relationship and accepting peace with Israel in exchange for the means to govern its own territory. That outcome strands Hezbollah and takes away Iran’s strongest conventional card against Israel.

That outcome is available. The talks in Washington are the mechanism. The Lebanese government has signaled, carefully, that it understands what is on the table. American officials have indicated they are prepared to offer real incentives. The Israeli military has created the conditions, through the decimation of Hezbollah’s command structure, that make this moment possible.

What is missing is leadership that amplifies an exhausted yet existent public voice demanding peace with the country next door. That Lebanon could become what Egypt and Jordan became, a neighbor that chose its own sovereignty over Iran’s agenda.

Hitman wrote that song during talks that looked like they might collapse, for a son he hoped would grow up in a different country. The talks held. The song reached Sadat in Beersheba, in Arabic. I grew up singing the same song. Two months ago, a Lebanese Chistian commented on Hitman’s video that it made him feel both heartbreak and hope.

The conditions for the next agreement are in place. Whether Israelis demand it is the part no one else can supply.