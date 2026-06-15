Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Rivkahs_kitchen's avatar
Rivkahs_kitchen
9h

Wow I never heard the Arabic verse before, very cool 🎸

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Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
10h

Nope. Once in a while you write something insightful, and then there’s this…well let me correct this as a public service.

- Jordan and Israel had secret relations for years since before the PLO’s attempt to take it over and in fact Israel helped King Hussein retain power.

-Egypt gained the entire Sinai and its oil fields for a piece of paper.

In both cases the only reason they agreed to sign a full peace deal was because, essentially, they were bribed, the bribe being American $billions.

And BTW in practice, Jordan and Egypt don’t have real peace with Israel, but at best just a cold non belligerency. And they’re Israel’s worst enemies on the world stage. Theyre absolutely anti semitic countries and Egypt allowed billions in weapons and supplies to flow to Hamas through the tunnels from Sinai to Rafah. And in fact, the Egyptian army trains for one enemy: Israel.

Lebanon? It’s at least as artificial an entity as Jordan, and hasn’t functioned properly if at all for many decades. US forces had to land there in the 1950s to stabilize it and their civil war went on from 1975 to 1990 and has been only frozen since with Hezbollah holding it hostage.

The country’s a complete corrupt, bankrupt dumpster fire. The Army is useless. And maybe you missed it but the Lebanese president just said last week that he will only consider a non belligerency agreement with Israel (which the Lebanese govt couldn’t enforce even if it wanted to) and only anpeace agreement once a “Palestinian” state is established. No thanks.

Oh and the protests did give comfort to the savage enemy. I attended one of those protests. They were willing to empty all jails of all Arab terrorists. And if you were visiting from Mars, you’d wonder who this Bibi was that was holding all these hostages. One word that was never uttered at the protest? HAMAS.

And the four mother protests also caused great damage to Israel, as Israel’s overnight evacuation from Lebanon which followed projected extreme weakness to the “Palestinians” and Hezbollah and directly led to the disastrous eruption of the Second Intifada and exploding buses and bar mitzvahs and pizza places.

So your whole diatribe is based on nothing.

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