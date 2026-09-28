Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
Sep 28

Never forget that Norm Finkelstein is a psychopath who enjoys and approves of massacres of civilians, as he said on 10/7:

"I, for one, will never begrudge—on the contrary, it warms every fiber of my soul—the scenes of Gaza’s smiling children as their arrogant Jewish supremacist oppressors have, finally, been humbled."

Mass murder warms every fiber of his soul! And he still shows his face in public!

Also, the dumb bigot Wilhelm Marr and his words and theories need to finally be retired. No more of the tired "Antisemitism"—it's JEW HATE. Jew hate is much more flexible and protean and covers all the different ways people have tried to smear and Other-ize Jews, whereas "Antisemitism" is just more stale racial classification.

And, sadly, even people born Jewish can become Jew haters, especially if they're obviously mentally ill.

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Brad Spellman's avatar
Brad Spellman
Sep 28

The apology matters, and she deserves credit for making it plainly.

But consider what the error actually was. “Muselmann” was camp slang for prisoners so starved and broken they could no longer resist death—what Primo Levi called 'the drowned’ It is one of the Holocaust’s starkest words for its most completely destroyed victims. Albanese took that word and used it to argue that antisemitism was never really about Jews alone.

That isn’t merely a slip of definition. It became an argument, and it ran in one direction: toward dissolving the Jewishness of Jew-hatred at the one point in history where it is least deniable.

I can’t know her motives and won’t pretend to. But the UN Special Rapporteur whose mandate sits at the center of this conflict owes this history the same scrutiny she brings to everything else.

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