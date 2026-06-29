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Hen Mazzig

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Uninvited: Watch the Trailer

The trailer for Uninvited is here— and paid subscribers get the first look.
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Hen Mazzig
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Yesterday, Page Six broke the exclusive: my husband Marc and I are starring in a new documentary about what it actually costs for two men, one a gay Jewish Israeli, the other a non-Jewish Brit, to live and love openly right now. (Read it here.)

Making Uninvited meant opening up one of the most vulnerable parts of my life. I’ve lost friends and loved ones…

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