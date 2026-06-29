Uninvited: Watch the Trailer

Yesterday, Page Six broke the exclusive: my husband Marc and I are starring in a new documentary about what it actually costs for two men, one a gay Jewish Israeli, the other a non-Jewish Brit, to live and love openly right now. (Read it here.)
Making Uninvited meant opening up one of the most vulnerable parts of my life. I’ve lost friends and loved ones…
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