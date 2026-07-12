Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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resident's avatar
resident
7h

bad faith actors like khanna will always be able to manufacture outrage online by putting and filming themselves in certain situations that are tied to politically hot issues. defeating this nonsense does not depend on making sure nobody ever takes the bait (i.e. blaming the settlers). someone is always gonna take the bait. defeating this requires creating one's own counternarrative to get attention. this is what israel has been so amateurish at doing.

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An independent observer's avatar
An independent observer
8h

Thank you. There is no doubt fading celebrities would do anything for a return to the spotlight. What is astonishing is that an anti-Israel stance accomplishes it with such precision. In every single case. I was not surprised by the facts in your article, but it left me very scared. It also confirmed for me that midterms and 2028 election will be about Israel and nothing else.

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