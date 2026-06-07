Last week the New York Times published a sentence that stopped me cold.

“Peace talks are underway between the Lebanese and Israeli governments, even though Lebanon is not fighting Israel.”

The reporter meant it as a clarification. It reads, to anyone who understands the history of how peace actually gets made in this region, as a confession of exactly how little the paper understands what is happening in Washington right now.

Lebanon is not fighting Israel. That is why these talks matter.

To understand what is being offered to Lebanon today, you have to go back to two countries that faced a version of this same moment and made a choice.

In 1970, Jordan was not a country at war with Israel in any conventional sense. It was a country that had allowed armed Palestinian factions, backed by outside powers including the Soviet Union, to operate within its borders with increasing autonomy. The PLO had established what amounted to a state within a state. It was collecting taxes, running checkpoints, and building a military infrastructure that answered to no Jordanian authority. King Hussein faced a simple and brutal question: who governs Jordan, the Hashemite state or the factions operating on its soil?

In September of that year he answered it. The Jordanian army moved against the Palestinian armed groups in what became known as Black September. The fighting was brutal. Thousands died. The PLO was expelled to Lebanon. And Jordan, having asserted its own sovereignty over its own territory, began a slow reorientation toward the United States that culminated years later in the 1994 peace treaty with Israel.

Egypt’s path ran through a different kind of reckoning. Nasser had built his entire political identity around pan-Arab resistance and Soviet alignment. Sadat inherited that posture and then watched it fail catastrophically. The 1973 war, despite its early gains, ended with Israeli forces on the west bank of the Suez Canal and Egyptian forces surrounded. Sadat drew a conclusion that most of his contemporaries considered a betrayal: the Soviet relationship was not delivering security, the confrontation with Israel was not delivering dignity, and the only power that could guarantee Egyptian sovereignty and economic survival was the United States. Camp David followed in 1978. The peace treaty followed in 1979.

What both countries received in return is a fact that tends to get buried in Western coverage of Middle East foreign policy.

The day Jordan signed its peace treaty, a Jordanian official who accompanied King Hussein to Washington said the quiet part out loud. “Jordanians must feel that the US has given them something in return,” he told the Christian Science Monitor. “Historically, everybody has gotten something for peace.” He was not wrong and he was not embarrassed to say it.

Since 1946, the United States has provided Egypt with over 90 billion dollars in bilateral aid, most of it after the 1979 peace treaty. A congressional report from earlier this year puts Egypt's current Foreign Military Financing at 1.375 billion dollars a year. And the payoff is not only cash: the Trump administration is looking to Cairo to help stabilize Gaza, which gives Egypt a seat at the table when the region's most consequential decisions get made.

Jordan has received approximately 33.8 billion dollars in American aid since 1951. In 2022 the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing successive administrations to at least 1.45 billion dollars annually through 2029, the largest multi-year foreign assistance commitment the United States has ever made to any country.

None of this is improvised. It is a security doctrine the United States has run through administrations of both parties since Kissinger built the framework after 1973.

The logic is not complicated and it is not a conspiracy. The United States needs Israel to be able to defend itself without requiring direct American military intervention every time a crisis erupts. To make that possible, the countries surrounding Israel need to be brought into a security relationship with Washington that makes war with Israel a violation of their own national interest. Countries that make peace with Israel get folded into that system. Countries that do not are kept strategically weak enough that they cannot threaten it. That calculation is written into the open record of American foreign policy. You do not need anonymous sources to find it.

This is the context in which the current Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington make complete sense, and in which the New York Times framing makes none.

Lebanon is not fighting Israel. Hezbollah is. And Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy that sits in Lebanon and answers to Tehran. Tehran funds it. Tehran arms it. Its decisions serve Iranian interests first, Lebanese ones nowhere close. And this week the Lebanese president said so himself. Joseph Aoun went on CNN and told Iran to its face: it’s not your country, it’s ours.

This is also not a new problem in the history of this region. Egypt had Soviet-aligned factions shaping its political landscape. Jordan had the PLO, armed and backed by outside powers, operating as a state within its state. The foreign backing of the armed group does not change the nature of the choice facing the sovereign government. If anything it clarifies it. Sadat did not need to negotiate with Moscow before making peace with Israel. Hussein did not need the PLO’s permission to sign the Wadi Araba treaty. Lebanon’s government does not need Hezbollah’s blessing to decide what kind of country Lebanon wants to be.

The question being asked of Beirut in Washington right now is the same question that was asked of Cairo and Amman in their respective moments: do you want to be a partner in the regional security system the United States has built, or do you want to remain outside it? The answer to that question determines everything that follows. The aid. The investment. The security guarantees. The diplomatic standing. The ability to rebuild a country that has been economically devastated for a generation.

Israel’s military operations in southern Lebanon are real and their costs are real. This weekend made that unmistakable. On Saturday an Israeli strike on a vehicle near Nabatieh killed three Lebanese soldiers, one of them a brigadier general. The IDF said the incident was under review and that it operates against Hezbollah, not the Lebanese army. On Sunday Israel hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, over Trump’s objection, and Iran threatened to answer. Aoun, who days earlier had told Iran that Lebanon was not its country, called the strike on his own soldiers a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty. He is not wrong to be furious.

Then the harder question. Why was a Lebanese general dying on a road in the south at all? Not because Lebanon chose this war. Because Hezbollah did, on March 2, on Tehran’s clock, to avenge the killing of an Iranian leader that had nothing to do with a single Lebanese citizen. The Lebanese army stayed out of the fighting from the first day. Its soldiers are being buried anyway. That is the price a country pays for letting a foreign militia decide when it goes to war.

But understanding their strategic function requires separating two things the coverage routinely collapses together.

The first is the domestic sovereignty argument. Approximately 60,000 Israeli citizens were displaced from communities in the north for nearly two years. Some of those communities date back to the earliest decades of the state. The residents of Kiryat Shmona, of Metula, of the kibbutzim along the border, did not leave because they wanted to. They left because rockets and anti-tank fire made their homes uninhabitable. No Israeli government can tell those citizens that the situation is acceptable and survive politically. The military campaign in the south is, in significant part, a statement to those citizens: your government will not permanently concede your right to live in your own country.

The second is the strategic argument. And it is not being made in Tyre or in Nabatieh. It is being made in Washington. The military pressure creates the conditions for the diplomatic conversation. It demonstrates that the status quo, Hezbollah armed and operational along the border, is one that Israel will not permanently absorb. But the resolution of that situation, if it comes, will not look like a military victory declared on a battlefield. It will look like a Lebanese government that has decided, as Jordan decided in 1994 and Egypt decided in 1978, that its future lies in a different direction.

Lebanon has watched its two neighbors make this choice. It has watched what followed. Egypt is not a perfect country. Jordan is not a perfect country. But both are stable, both are standing, both have a relationship with the United States that gives them tools to govern and defend themselves. Lebanon has spent the same decades being pulled apart by factions that answer to foreign masters, hosting the consequences of a confrontation that has cost it enormously while delivering it nothing.

The current Lebanese government has signaled, carefully and with the caution of people operating in a genuinely dangerous political environment, that it understands this. In May 2025, President Trump said Lebanon’s new president and prime minister had brought “the first real chance in decades for a more productive partnership with the United States.” Senate Foreign Relations Committee leaders have described the Lebanese Armed Forces as the best strategic counterweight to Hezbollah’s influence and called for sustained American support. In July 2025 testimony before Congress, the US Ambassador nominee to Lebanon described the LAF as a reliable partner now taking tangible steps to enforce the cessation of hostilities and dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the south.

The United States has already put more than 3 billion dollars into the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2006. In December, Congress went further. The FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act orders the Pentagon to report on every available authority for arming Jordan and Lebanon as a pair, in a single provision. The framework is built. It is waiting for Beirut to walk into it.

Egypt and Jordan walked in decades ago. Both are still standing.

What Cairo and Amman understood is that sovereignty is a decision before it is a condition. You choose who governs your country and whose interests it serves, and the choice usually costs something.

Lebanon has rarely held that decision so fully in its own hands. Whether its leaders make it, or let Tehran keep making it for them, is the only question left.