There is no genocide in Honduras.

Last year, 2,332 Hondurans were murdered. The country has lived under a state of emergency for years. The homicide rate sits above twenty per hundred thousand, one of the highest on earth, and that is the figure after a steep decline from the brutal early 2010s when Honduras was the most homicidal country on the planet. Bodies turn up on the side of highways. Mothers form search committees for the missing. The US State Department issues advisories against travel to entire provinces.

There is no genocide in Honduras. Amnesty does not say so. The UN does not say so. Nobody at Oxford marches about it. Why not?

Because genocide is not a synonym for mass civilian death. Genocide has a definition, and the definition was written by a man who paid in blood to get it written.

Raphael Lemkin was a Polish Jewish lawyer who lost forty-nine members of his family at Treblinka, including his mother and father. He spent the rest of his life insisting that there be a word for what had been done to them. He chose genocide. He didn’t pick it casually. He needed it to mean one specific thing: the project of eradicating a people because they are that people. Race or religion, nation or tribe. In 1948 the UN turned his definition into law. Article II of the Genocide Convention requires “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.” Without the intent, the word does not apply.

Honduras fails the test. The killers in San Pedro Sula are not trying to eradicate Hondurans because they are Hondurans. They are gangs killing for territory and product. The violence is chronic, organized, and devastating. It also falls into a different category.

Mexico fails the test on a vastly larger scale. Since 2006, more than 463,000 people have been killed in the drug war. Another thirty thousand are missing. That is more dead than every American war since Vietnam combined. Nobody calls it a genocide, because nobody is trying to eradicate Mexicans because they are Mexicans.

There is an academic school that finds the intent test too narrow. Its scholars argue that any sustained pattern of mass violence against a group should qualify, regardless of whether eradication is the only reasonable inference from a state’s conduct. The position has real intellectual lineage. It also has a cost. Under the broader standard, Mexico’s drug war is a genocide. Honduras’s homicide crisis is a genocide. The category Lemkin created to name a specific human evil is diluted until it includes every brutal war. That stops being a definition. It becomes an indictment looking for a defendant.

The International Court of Justice has not adopted the broader genocide definition. In its 2007 Bosnia judgment, the court set a strict test. If you’re going to call something a genocide based on a pattern of conduct, the only reasonable conclusion from that pattern has to be that the state was trying to wipe the group out. If any other reasonable explanation fits — military objectives, retaliation, fighting an enemy — the conduct does not meet the standard.

This test isn’t in the 1948 Convention itself. The court invented it later, and it has applied the rule consistently in Bosnia, Croatia, and now in the live Myanmar and South Africa cases. You can argue the rule is too strict. You can argue the court got it wrong. That is a separate question from what the rule is.

Now look at what genocide actually looks like when it actually happens: the Yazidis in Sinjar, August 2014. ISIS arrived with prepared lists. Men were separated and shot in trenches. Women and girls were trafficked into sexual slavery, the youngest sold by the dozen. The program was published in their own magazine: the religion’s erasure from the earth. Rwanda, spring 1994. Hutu Power radio broadcast names. Killers carried machetes house to house. The point of the operation was that no Tutsi would survive. These are the eradication projects that Lemkin created a word to describe.

Now apply the same test to Israel.

The Israeli air force drops leaflets warning civilians where strikes will fall. The IDF makes millions of warning calls and sends millions of texts before operations. Humanitarian corridors open and close. Aid trucks roll. Israeli soldiers die clearing booby-trapped buildings instead of leveling them from the air. Despite decades of conflict, Gaza’s population growth has run at roughly three times the world average. By the time the war ended this January, it was still over two million. You can argue Israel fought this war badly. You can argue it fought it brutally. You cannot honestly argue that Israel fought a war of extermination, because no war of extermination has ever looked like that.

So why is Israel accused of committing genocide, when Honduras, or Mexico, or the Democratic Republic of Congo, where six million have died since the late 1990s, are not?

Matti Friedman gave the cleanest answer years before October 7th. Friedman spent five years working in the AP’s Jerusalem bureau, and what he reported on his way out was a numbers problem. The agency had more than forty staff covering Israel and the Palestinian territories. That was more than the AP had in China, Russia, or India. More than the AP had in all fifty sub-Saharan African countries combined. Before Syria’s civil war began, the AP’s permanent presence in Syria was a single regime-approved stringer. The editors had quietly decided that one small country mattered forty times more than another country where half a million civilians would soon die.

The numbers since October 7th are even more striking. In the first nine months of the Israel-Hamas war, the New York Times published 6,656 articles about it. The same newspaper published only 80 articles about the American-led battle for Mosul against ISIS, fought in dense civilian terrain with comparable destruction. They published 198 articles about the Tigray war in Ethiopia, which killed an estimated 600,000 people.

The New York Times published 5,400 articles on the Syrian civil war in the 13 years that it raged. That was 1,000 fewer articles than they published about Gaza in only nine months.

The biggest media organizations are putting one country under a microscope at the expense of all the others. And when one country is receiving that much attention, its actions automatically become category-defining events. It shouldn’t be a surprise that there is no context. Nothing else is being reported.

This is the mechanism. Strip a word of its history. Apply it to one country until the word means whatever that country does. Wait for the public to lose the ability to recognize the real thing when it returns.

Israel will survive this. Lemkin’s word may not.

The next Yazidi village, the next Rwanda we ignore in real time, will arrive in a vocabulary that no longer means anything specific.

The people stripping the word of meaning are abusing what Lemkin needed to even begin to tell the world about the horrors inflicted on his family in Treblinka. They are not confused. They know what they are doing, and what it costs.