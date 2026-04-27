The Arrow 3 missile defense system that was delivered to the Israeli Air Force on January 18, 2017. (Defense Ministry)

The meeting Israeli Channel 12 reported about on Saturday happened well before the missiles started falling.

The IDF spent months trying to schedule it. The discussion was set, the Prime Minister cancelled, set again, cancelled again, often hours before it was supposed to begin. When it finally took place, the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, brought request to the table. He was asking for 1.2 billion shekels in new Arrow 3 interceptors. Israel’s most advanced air defence system. The only thing standing between ballistic missiles from the regime in Iran and the apartment buildings of Petach Tikvah, my hometown, or Bat Yam, Rehovot, Beersheba, Tamra, Beit Shemesh, Haifa

Netanyahu and Herzi Halevi, 2023. Credit: Makor Rishon.

Netanyahu came with his response ready. In the column for new interceptors, the Prime Minister wrote a round zero.

A few months later, in April 2024, the regime in Iran launched its first direct attack on the State of Israel. Around 120 ballistic missiles, dozens of cruise missiles, and roughly 170 drones. Six months after that, another 200 ballistic missiles. Then, in June 2025, came the war we now call the Twelve-Day War. Five hundred and fifty ballistic missiles. A thousand suicide drones. Twenty-eight civilians were killed in those twelve days. The Weizmann Institute hit. A residential block in Bat Yam was destroyed, and 61 other buildings were damaged in the same neighbourhood. Nine people killed in that single strike, three of them children, including an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

Then the war began again. On February 28th. The regime in Iran fired more than 350 ballistic missiles at Israel in this round, roughly half of them carrying cluster warheads designed specifically to defeat Arrow. Some get through. Some hit synagogues. Some hit homes. The interceptor stockpile that Halevi was begging Netanyahu to fund years ago is still being rationed in 2026, three wars in.

You can argue about whether Israel was right to strike the regime in Iran’s nuclear sites. About timing, about scope, about conduct. Reasonable people disagree.

Nobody can defend the zero.

REUTERS/Craig Hudson

So let me ask the question Channel 12’s report puts on the table. Why did the Prime Minister of a country whose civilian population was about to spend years under ballistic missile fire write a zero in the column for the system meant to stop those missiles?

Because the money was already promised. To Yitzhak Goldknopf, who has spent the last three years threatening to topple the government every time the yeshiva budget was looked at sideways. To Moshe Gafni. To Shas. The 2025 state budget that passed in March of last year allocated five billion shekels in coalition funds, of which one and a quarter billion went specifically to ultra-Orthodox yeshivot. Hundreds of millions more went to Haredi school networks, women’s seminaries, the ‘Jewish-identity programmes’ Avi Maoz runs, and what the budget delicately called “coordination and liaison bodies”, a euphemism for the offices that arrange military exemptions for yeshiva students. The 2026 coalition funds, approved last month while the regime in Iran missiles were already falling, look much the same.

Bezalel Smotrich fought for those clauses with the energy of a man whose government depends on them. It does. United Torah Judaism has seven seats. Shas has eleven. Without them Netanyahu has no coalition, no premiership, and no shield against the corruption trial that has been grinding underneath all of this for six years.

The Arrow 3 budget did not have a coalition behind it. It only had the country.

Then there is the matter of Amir Baram.

Baram is the Director General of the Defence Ministry. He took the job in March 2025 from Eyal Zamir, who was promoted to Chief of Staff. He spent months watching the interceptor stockpile thin, asking the Treasury to release funds, asking the cabinet to approve additional production lines at Israel Aerospace Industries, and getting nowhere. So in December, he did something almost unprecedented for a civil servant. He wrote a personal letter of commitment to IAI. Signed in his own name. Personal liability. Open two production lines now. Prepare three more for the next half year. The state would back him later, or it wouldn’t. He was making the call himself.

Nine days later, he stood up at a Calcalist conference and said it out loud. The Treasury was playing with the security establishment. Procurement was stuck. The system was failing.

Defence Minister Israel Katz, his own boss, called him in and shouted at him. Banned him from speaking publicly. Baram has not appeared at a conference since.

Amir Baram and Defense Minister Katz in early 2025. Credit: Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense

A career officer put his own neck on the line to do the procurement his government would not do, and the Defence Minister’s first instinct was to silence him. That detail is not buried in the report. It is the report. Ask yourself what kind of country runs that way.

Smotrich’s defence of all this is on the record. He has said it in cabinet meetings, repeatedly: “Anyway, we won’t be able to deal with all this surface-to-surface missile threat. They have many more missiles than we have interceptors. The only way is to attack them, not to invest in defense.”

That is the doctrine. We will not protect Israelis with shields. We will gamble on hitting the regime in Iran harder than they hit us. The civilian population will simply have to deal with what we cannot intercept, because we did not buy enough interceptors, because the money was needed somewhere else.

The arithmetic is brutal. An Arrow 3 interceptor costs around two to three million dollars. A single ballistic missile from the regime in Iran, like the one that hit the Weizmann Institute, caused two billion shekels in damage. Roughly six hundred million dollars. The single missile that hit Bat Yam destroyed an apartment block and damaged sixty-one others. Nine people died there. Three of them were children. A few hundred metres of difference and it could have been your cousin, your parent, your child.

You cannot bring those civilians back with a subsidy given to the Ultra-Orthodox parties.

I was in Tel Aviv when the missiles hit. My mother was in Petach Tikva, where she lives by herself. After the explosions ceased, I called her. The line did not connect. I called again. Nothing. I sat there refreshing Twitter, telling myself she was in the mamad, the safe room, she always goes to the mamad, she is fine. Twenty minutes. I do not remember twenty minutes of my life passing more slowly than that. When she finally picked up, she said the building had shaken and she was having coffee.

That is what an Arrow 3 interceptor is for. So that the next time her line does not connect, the reason is that she is having coffee.

The Arrow 3 works. Israel designed it and Israel produces it. We are short of it because Netanyahu wrote a zero in a column on a table he brought himself, at a meeting that took the IDF five tries to schedule.

The men who wrote that zero are still in their seats. The coalition still trades interceptors for yeshiva stipends. Missiles might still fall on Israeli cities. The war is not over.

They lied. They knew they were lying. And nobody has resigned.

Social preview photo via Israel Aerospace Industries.