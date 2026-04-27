Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
2h

Criticizing the Israeli government is not a concession to its legitimacy or right to exist. This dialogue is how nations grow and become better for all. I'm grateful people can hold this dialogue while antisemites find any reason to undercut us.

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Chaya Iliza Siobhan Cartwright's avatar
Chaya Iliza Siobhan Cartwright
6m

Thank you for writing this, Hen. This is damning stuff.

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