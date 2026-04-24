Since October 7, the Jewish world has had hard conversations about a lot of things. Iran. Hostages. Gaza. One thing we keep avoiding is the settlements in the West Bank.

While many organizations and activists correctly say the settlements “are not the obstacle to peace,” they are definitely an obstacle. One that has to be addressed.

I was born and raised in Israel and served in the IDF as a humanitarian officer. Two years in Hebron. A year in Ramallah. A year in East Jerusalem. A few months in Gaza after the withdrawal. I have spent the years since defending Israel against those who seek to delegitimize it. I also remember distinctly how hard it was to work with many of the settlers. I remember how they mistreated IDF soldiers, resorting to rock throwing and worse.

2011, I worked directly with Palestinian citizens and humanitarian organizations like the Temporary International Presence in Hebron ( TIPH ).

My experience in Hebron and Ramallah made me deeply skeptical of the settlement movement and its leadership. Part of my work included regular tours of the settlements to monitor any new illegal construction and report it. The settlers hated it. My nickname among the radical ones became “Judge Goldstone,” after the South African Jewish judge who chaired the UN inquiry that accused Israel of war crimes during Operation Cast Lead. They meant it as an insult. I stood there more than once and thought: if these men had it their way, Goldstone would be right.