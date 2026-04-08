Hen Mazzig

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Gerard Dupris's avatar
Gerard Dupris
Apr 10

Couldn't agree more

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truthseeker's avatar
truthseeker
Apr 9

I pray for the people of Iran. I pray for peace. I pray for freedom from oppression. I pray they all come to know the infinite love and mercy of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. 🙏

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