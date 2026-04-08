This latest round of war against the regime in Iran did not achieve what many hoped. It did not bring down the oppressors who have held the Iranian people hostage for decades.

That reality is painful. It is also clarifying.

Because even without regime change, this war exposed something essential about the balance of power in the Middle East and the fragility of the system Iran has spent years trying to build.

Start with the battlefield. The regime’s military capabilities took a significant hit. At least 60 percent of its ballistic missile stockpile was destroyed. Between 70 and 80 percent of its missile launchers were taken out. Within just four days, the rate of launches dropped to fewer than 20 per day. For a regime that has relied on missile fire as a central tool of deterrence, this is not a marginal setback. It is a structural one. Independent analysis also shows that sustained U.S. and Israeli strikes rapidly reduced Iran’s launch rate and degraded its ability to deploy missiles effectively.

That matters for another reason. Deterrence is not just a military concept for the regime in Iran. It is central to its long-term strategic goal of achieving a nuclear weapon. This war showed the limits of that deterrence. Ballistic missiles, long seen as the regime’s primary tool for projecting power, did not prevent sustained aerial operations by the United States and Israel. On the contrary, the conflict demonstrated overwhelming aerial dominance and the vulnerability of Iran’s launch infrastructure.

That reality could push the regime to accelerate its pursuit of a nuclear weapon in search of a more effective deterrent. But whether it can do so is far from clear. The same war that exposed the limits of its missile program also degraded key elements of its military infrastructure and underscored how vulnerable it remains to continued air operations.

It also revealed something that has been widely misunderstood. Iran’s aggression was not primarily directed at Israel. Roughly 70 percent of its targets were in Gulf states. Civilian centers across the region were hit, deepening anger among governments that Tehran once expected to stand in quiet alignment against Israel.

That expectation no longer holds.

The idea of a unified Arab front has been eroding for years. This war made that erosion unmistakable. No Arab League state was able to broker a ceasefire. In the end, it was Pakistan, with support from China, that helped bring about the current pause in fighting.

This is telling. The Arab League has never been a truly unified force, but today it appears more fractured than ever. Some states are dealing with Iranian proxies destabilizing their borders. Others are facing direct attacks. The result is not cohesion, but divergence.

Then there is China.

China’s role in ending this round of fighting reveals a deeper contradiction in Iran’s strategy. Beijing pushed the regime to accept a ceasefire for a simple reason: it depends on Iranian oil. At the same time, China remains a key supplier of military infrastructure to the regime.

This dual role exposes a critical weakness. Iran has long believed it could threaten the global economy by choking off oil supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. But even its most important backer cannot tolerate that level of disruption. The very leverage Tehran seeks to wield is constrained by the interests of those it depends on.

None of this means the war went according to plan. It did not. And the human cost cannot be brushed aside. Civilian deaths, in every country affected, demand acknowledgment and accountability.

Still, there are lessons here that matter.

The Iranian regime is not invincible. Its missile capabilities can be degraded. Its alliances are conditional. Its actions are isolating it across a region that once feared confronting it.

For those who believe in a free Iran, these cracks are significant. For Israelis, they are equally important. The future of the Middle East depends on weakening the forces that export violence while strengthening those who seek stability and self-determination.

This war did not end the struggle.

But it showed, with unusual clarity, where that struggle stands.