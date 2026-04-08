Iranian demonstrators holding the Islamic Republic flags and a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei following the ceasefire announcement at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]

Everyone had a take within minutes.

The hawks called it capitulation. The doves called it diplomacy. The pundits picked their side and performed it loudly.

I didn’t know what to call it. And I’ve been thinking about the Middle East my entire life.

That discomfort is worth sitting with. Because if you felt it too— that neither reaction was yours — you’re not confused. You’re paying attention.

Here’s what actually happened Tuesday night.

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, of all countries. Iran will allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Peace talks begin Friday in Islamabad.

Trump declared victory. Iran declared victory.

Both delegations will sit across from each other in three days having declared victory over each other.

That sentence should stop you.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil. Iran closed it at the start of the war. Gas prices in America rose 39%. Global markets shook. Then Iran agreed to reopen it. And that reopening is now being presented as the foundation of a peace framework.

What you watched wasn’t diplomacy. It was hostage negotiation with a shipping lane.

The categories have collapsed. Nobody wants to say it.

Hawks want you to believe this is weakness. That Trump blinked. That the Strait should have been forced open by military power. They’re not entirely wrong about the precedent this sets. But they have no answer for what winning actually looks like in a war with no defined end state, against a country of 85 million people, with nuclear capabilities, that has survived 47 years of international isolation.

Doves want you to believe diplomacy worked. That de-escalation is always the right call. That two weeks without bombing is the beginning of peace. They’re not entirely wrong about the immediate human cost of escalation. But they have no answer for the fact that Iran’s 10-point proposal, accepted by the US as a “workable basis,” includes full sanctions relief, American military withdrawal from the region, and Iran’s explicit right to continue nuclear enrichment.

Yes, the framework for peace includes Iran’s right to enrich uranium.

Hawks and doves are Cold War constructs built for a binary world— two superpowers, two ideological camps, legible sides. What is happening in the Middle East right now does not fit that map. Applying those frameworks isn’t analysis, it is more of a nostalgia.

The real story is what this week revealed about power.

Pakistan brokered this deal. Not Egypt, Qatar, or the Arab League. Pakistan— a non-Arab, nuclear-armed Muslim state with its own internal fractures and its own strategic interests— just sidelined the entire traditional architecture of Middle Eastern diplomacy in a single week.

That is a more consequential story than the ceasefire itself.

The idea of the Arab world as a unified diplomatic bloc was always partly fiction. This week made it impossible to maintain. The region has new centers of gravity, and the West has almost no framework for understanding them.

The complications run deeper still. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, not its political leadership, has been making the military decisions throughout this war. Hours after the ceasefire was announced, Israel and the UAE both sounded missile alerts. Individual Guard commanders operated with significant autonomy throughout the conflict.

So when we say Iran agreed to a ceasefire, the honest follow-up question is: who exactly agreed?

Here’s what I actually think.

This pause was necessary. The alternative: strikes on Iranian bridges, power plants, water infrastructure, would have been catastrophic and, legal experts were clear, potentially criminal under international law. Whatever your politics, that line matters.

But a necessary pause is not a peace. A workable basis for negotiation is not a resolution.

The Islamabad talks on Friday will determine whether these two weeks become something real or simply the interval before the next escalation. The pressure points are unchanged. Iran still holds enriched uranium. Israel has a contingency target list ready and does not believe a deal is achievable. The Strait remains economically weaponized even in its reopening. Iran has now demonstrated it can close the channel, which means the threat of closure is permanent leverage regardless of what any agreement says.

I don’t have a clean conclusion. I don’t think one exists yet.

Most analysts won’t admit that. Certainty is the product. Ambiguity doesn’t get you booked on the news.

But I’d rather be honest with you than impressive.

The war paused. The underlying architecture didn’t. The two weeks ahead will tell us more about this region than the last decade of punditry combined.

I’ll be here telling you what I actually think. That’s the only thing I know how to do.