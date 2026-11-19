Shortly after midnight on Thursday, November 12, an Israeli airstrike hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Gaza health officials said six people were killed. One of them was a surgeon, Dr. Rezik Abushira, and another was a 13-year-old boy. The Israeli military said its target was Muhammad Abu Ismail, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis…
The War in Gaza That Nobody Cares About
Hamas is fighting a second war in Gaza. Its enemy is Palestinian.
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