Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Abi Gezunt's avatar
Abi Gezunt
13h

Wow. Thank you for explaining that!

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Matt's avatar
Matt
14h

“Palestinians deserve advocates and a dignified life…”

Actually they deserve nothing of the sort until massacring Israelis stops being their top priority.

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