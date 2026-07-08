At last night’s Michigan Senate debate, Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed sparred over who has more union support. Both have endorsements to point to. El-Sayed has the one that matters most in Michigan: the United Auto Workers (UAW.) To most people, those three letters still signify the assembly line, the picket line, and the middle class.

Three weeks earlier, at its constitutional convention in Detroit, the UAW voted to divest from Israel bonds. The measure passed 321 to 287. Thirty-four votes. Within days, activists were announcing it as proof that American workers have turned against Israel. Jeff Schuhrke, quoted in the anti-Israel blog Mondoweiss, claimed the resolution confirms that “a majority of union rank-and-filers in the US stand in solidarity with Palestinians.”

A 34-vote margin among convention delegates confirms nothing of the sort. What it confirms is that the UAW has changed, and to understand how, you have to look at who joined it.

The union went to graduate school

Let me start by saying: Graduate workers should be unionized. They teach the discussion sections, grade the exams, and staff the labs that keep American universities running, often for low wages. Their organizing victories are real. That part of this story deserves applause.

The UAW has been the organizing home of graduate students unionizing in the United States in the last decade. The wave began at public universities and broke open in 2016, when the National Labor Relations Board reversed itself and ruled that graduate students at Columbia, a private university, were employees with the right to organize. Harvard, Columbia, and a string of elite private campuses followed, most of them under the UAW banner.

The numbers moved fast. By 2023, the Detroit News reported that higher education accounted for more than a quarter of UAW membership: roughly 100,000 academic workers against some 140,000 autoworkers. The UAW now represents more graduate students and postdocs than any other union in America. Two members of its International Executive Board came up through the higher-ed sector.

One of them is worth knowing about.

The organizer

Brandon Mancilla, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, directs UAW Region 9A, which covers New York City, New England, and Puerto Rico. His labor roots are genuine. He was born into a working-class Guatemalan immigrant family in Queens, and his grandfather held a rare union job on Long Island. Brandon saw what a union wage could do for a family. Nobody handed him his politics at a seminar table.

His politics on Israel, though, came from somewhere specific. As an undergraduate at Williams College, he organized with Students for Justice in Palestine and co-authored a 2016 op-ed urging students to join the BDS movement. He later told Jacobin that he “linked up with SJP on campus and began organizing around Palestine” during his sophomore year.

From Williams, he went to Harvard, where he became the first president of the graduate student union, Local 5118, leading it from 2020 to 2022. In December 2022, in the UAW’s first direct elections, he won his regional directorship. He described the higher-ed sector’s rise plainly to the Detroit News: “We’re definitely not just the Big Three anymore.” He is right about that.

What happened at Harvard

Immediately after October 7th, a coalition of Harvard student groups issued a statement holding Israel “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” They published it while Israeli students on campus still did not know whether their families were alive. One senior, Shai-Li Ron, told the Crimson about her family’s next-door neighbors: two young children who hid in a closet for fourteen hours after their mother was killed, while their three-year-old sister was taken hostage to Gaza.

On November 10, the Harvard graduate union that Mancilla had built voted to endorse BDS and called for an end to the “occupation and colonization of all Arab lands,” urging American unions to sever ties with their Israeli counterparts. An amendment naming antisemitism was brushed aside. Jewish and Israeli members began to leave.

One of them was Shani Cohen, a former bargaining committee member who had been a peace activist in Israel before coming to Harvard. She had voted for a ceasefire statement and against the BDS endorsement. She resigned anyway. “The union kind of failed its basic role in protecting members,” she said, describing a resolution she felt implied support for eradicating Israel.

With the graduate student union’s stamp of approval, the politics of the Free Palestine encampment did not become working-class politics. They became politics with a working-class letterhead.

How the machine turned

The higher-ed sector’s influence is now structural. It gained that influence when an opportunity presented itself. After a corruption scandal that sent a dozen senior UAW officials to prison, the union signed a consent decree with the Justice Department and adopted direct elections. Academic locals were among the most energetic backers of the reform slate, and the dissident candidates they helped elect now sit at the top of the union.

So when El-Sayed, a candidate who has made Israel and AIPAC central to his campaign, took the stage as an endorsed speaker at the very convention that voted to divest, the pieces fit. It’s important to name: El-Sayed’s endorsement was chosen by a UAW committee that included union leadership and representatives from auto plants. They said they chose him because he would fight for healthcare. It’s not that the UAW is no longer the voice of Michigan autoworkers. It’s that joining those voices, often with anti-Israel opinions honed in elite seminar rooms, are the masses of newly organized graduate students.

Here is where the honesty problem starts. In that same Jacobin interview, Mancilla claimed that signing on to a ceasefire “and also an arms embargo” faced little opposition inside the union. The UAW has never adopted an arms embargo position. The June 2026 Israel bonds divestment vote itself was held among elected convention delegates, under exactly the kind of mediated structure that the reform movement, Mancilla included, once campaigned against in favor of one member, one vote. It passed by a razor-thin margin: thirty-four votes. Yet when they discuss that win, its champions sold that margin as the settled will of the American rank and file.

As I wrote at the time, the same inflation followed the recent DSA primary wins. Victories in wealthy, hyper-educated, deep-blue districts were announced as a wave sweeping the Democratic Party. Hasan Piker, whose candidates in California had all lost the week before, declared that his “price just went up.” The New York Times reported on the split votes, which showed the DSA won by convincing wealthier, more educated voters. But they ran it under a headline declaring the Democratic Party reborn in the DSA’s image. It’s fine to win where you’re able. But a nationwide or party-wide consensus is a different thing, and no amount of press releases converts one into the other.

The part that matters

Palestinians deserve advocates and a dignified life, and I have spent years saying so. Graduate workers deserve their unions and their contracts. Neither of those causes requires deception, and both are cheapened by it.

What the UAW vote actually shows is that a movement incubated on elite campuses has learned to speak through institutions that working people built, while insisting the voice you hear belongs to the shop floor. The count was public: 321 to 287. The people rounding that up to “American labor” know the number. They are hoping you don’t.