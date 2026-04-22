Hen Mazzig

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
9h

Spot on. I've seen them and him over a dozen times over the years. Last time I saw them in 2023 they were AWFUL, and it was Julian who sucked the most. This is a play for relevance.

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Penny Adrian's avatar
Penny Adrian
8h

This is exactly why I wear a PROUD ZIONIST pin everywhere I go. I will not be moved by weak little fools.

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