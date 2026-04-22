Casablancas and Kareem Rahma

“Well, it’s been nice having a career with you.”

That’s how Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, opens the clip, with the cadence of martyrdom. The voice of a man about to pay a price for saying something dangerous.

And what was the career-ending, never-heard-before “truth” that he dropped? That American Zionists have the benefits of white privilege but talk like Black people during slavery.

Kareem Rahma, the host, a former New York Times editor, replied: “I’m like, you are going to a wedding in Tel Aviv right now.” Which confirms the thing everyone pretends isn’t true. When they say “Zionist,” they mean American Jews with families in Israel. Americans who go to Tel Aviv for weddings. Say anything but “Jews,” right?

Then Casablancas said October 7 was a slave rebellion. “For the haters,” he clarified.

The clip has hundreds of thousands of views. In the comments, the top replies are not of outrage. But of gratitude.

“I owe you an apology I wasn’t familiar with your game, Julian.” 145 likes.

“Teenage crush vindicated. I appreciate what he’s saying, and he’s brave to do so.” 133.

“The Strokes are definitely back in the rotation.” Dozens of likes and still climbing.

Just a few of the comments on the video praising Casablancas for what he said.

He didn’t lose his career. He gained fans. The martyrdom was a pose, and the pose was the whole point.

If you didn’t see it, here’s the setup. Subway Takes is a short-form interview show filmed on the New York subway, hosted by Kareem Rahma, where guests deliver a “hot take,” and the host either agrees or pushes back. It is cultural shorthand for the unvarnished opinion, the thing you actually believe when no publicist is in the room. Millions of viewers. Celebrity guests. A format built to reward bravery, or the appearance of it.

Julian Casablancas is the frontman of The Strokes, a generational New York band that soundtracked a million college dorms. When he sits down and says, “give me the most controversial one,” and then compares October 7 to a slave rebellion, it lands with a weight that a random Twitter account could never generate. This is not a troll, but a taste of what is mainstream. This is what the cool kids think now. That is the entire cultural function of the clip, and it is why the comments read the way they do.

Casablancas didn’t just say something. He pre-mocked anyone who would name what he said.

“It’s been nice having a career with you” is a preemptive eulogy for the career he knew he wouldn’t lose. It trains the audience to understand in advance that the coming objection is hysterical and overblown. “Career-ending” is the framing. So when a Jewish person shows up in the comments and says this was antisemitic, the frame is already set. They’re the ones overreacting. They’re the ones policing speech.

They, as one commenter put it with 166 likes, are “American Zios in the comments section coming up with sound bites from the 2017 hasbara script.”

Zio. A word one generation old, already doing the full work of a slur, already protected by the fiction that it’s a political category. The people using it laugh at you for noticing. “Hasbara.” “Angry zios.” “Why are you so obsessed with us?”

This is the trick. You attack a group, and you mock, in advance, the word for the attack. The hatred is permitted, but naming the hatred is not.

No other minority is made to live inside this loop.

Nobody preempts a racism accusation by saying, “Well, it’s been nice having a career.”

The move only works in one direction, against one group, because a society has quietly agreed that this particular hatred is the respectable kind. The kind you can smirk about on a subway. The kind that gets you millions of views and new fans.

For Casablancas’s argument, the framing requires a fiction: Jews are white and privileged. That’s the load-bearing claim. Strip it out, and the rest collapses.

So let me tell you about my grandmother. She fled Baghdad in pajamas. Her family had lived there since the Babylonian exile, meaning they were in Mesopotamia roughly a thousand years before Islam and two thousand years before the term “Arab world” was coined. My other grandmother’s family lived in Tunisia for generations before a French colonial project rearranged the categories underneath them. Between 1948 and the early 1970s, roughly 850,000 Jews were expelled or forced from homes in countries that now call themselves Arab. Their descendants make up about half of all Israeli Jews today.

The United Nations, when identifying indigenous peoples, points to four things: self-identification, historical continuity with pre-colonial societies, a strong link to ancestral territory, and distinct language and culture maintained across generations. Jews meet every criterion regarding the Levant: Hebrew, a three-thousand-year liturgy oriented toward one specific city, archaeological records, genetic studies, continuous presence, and a diaspora that prayed, every day, in every country, toward a place.

You do not have to like Israel’s government to look at this and notice that “white colonizer” is the wrong word for the Yemenite women airlifted out of Sana’a in 1949, or the Ethiopian community flown out in 1991, or my grandmother in pajamas. The word erases them, and that’s the intent behind using it.

And for my Ashkenazi friends, whose grandfathers were packed into cattle cars precisely because Europe did not consider them white: the word erases them too. Casablancas’ frame can’t hold any of us. It was never built to.

Now, the slave rebellion line, which everyone let slide because everyone was busy arguing the first half.

Take it seriously for one minute. A slave rebellion is the enslaved rising against enslavers. So in this analogy, who are the slaves, and who are the slaveholders?

The slaveholders would have to be the 364 young people murdered at a music festival in the Negev desert, the grandmothers in Be’eri, the Thai farmworkers, who were not colonizers of anything, who came to send money home. Ariel Bibas, four years old. Kfir Bibas, nine months old. Taken alive and murdered in captivity. Vivian Silver, who spent her life driving sick Gazans to Israeli hospitals, was burned alive in her home.

If those people are the slaveholders in the analogy, defend it. Say it out loud. Put your name on it.

Nobody does, because the analogy only works when it stays vague. Casablancas floated it and moved on. The comments section treated it as self-evident. One reply, 90 likes: “he is basically expanding on Malcolm X’s ‘Don’t confuse the reaction of the oppressed with the violence of the oppressor.’” Malcolm X was talking about Black American people under legal apartheid. The comment equates that with a Palestinian movement whose founding charter calls for the killing of Jews. The equation passes without friction because, for a certain audience, the facts are not the point, but the frame is the point. And the frame is now strong enough to digest any fact put in front of it.

In 2024, the ADL documented 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the United States. It was the highest figure in the 46 years they have tracked, and for the first time in that history, a majority of incidents, 58 percent, involved elements related to Israel or Zionism. The FBI reported 1,938 anti-Jewish hate crimes the same year, with physical assaults up 21 percent. Jews were the target of nearly 70 percent of all religion-based hate crimes in America.

That is the context in which Julian Casablancas smirks on a subway and says American Zionists have it too good to complain.

On October 2, 2025, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, a man rammed a car into worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester and began stabbing. Adrian Daulby, 53. Melvin Cravitz, 66 were attacked because they were Jews, on the one day a year they were most likely to be in a synagogue. Seven months earlier, outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, a young couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot dead by a man yelling, “Free, free Palestine.” He did not check if they were Zionists. He did not need to. The frame had already done the work.

This is what the word “Zios” produces, once it stops being a “hot take” and starts being a target. This is what Casablancas is defending when he tells us to sit down, shut up, and admit we have it easy.

I am going to publish this, and I know exactly what will happen in the comments.

Someone will say I call everything antisemitic. Someone will say Judaism isn’t Zionism. Someone will say I am playing the victim while my people hold power. Someone will say I am hasbara. Someone will, with 166 likes, dismiss the entire thing as a 2017 script.

That is not a counterargument; that is the proof. The hatred is allowed; the word for the hatred is not. The asymmetry is the thing itself.

Julian Casablancas opened his clip with “it’s been nice having a career with you.” He has a bigger career today than he did last week. The Strokes are back in the rotation. A teenage crush is vindicated. A generation of men is learning that you can say almost anything about us, provided you smirk first and preempt the word second.

The career was always safe. The people he was talking about are the ones who were not.