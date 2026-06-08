Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Eve Camerman's avatar
Eve Camerman
4h

Right on. And leadership’s goal to escape responsibility is a slippery slope into becoming a proxy.

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Ira's avatar
Ira
6h

I honestly cannot clearly fathom

what some see as a bibi-trump kerfuffle,

and

what others regard

as a performative two-step

being staged for the purpose of

deceiving the iranian brain trust.

All that I can do

is hope

that for once

Just for once

Israel emerges from this conflict

with sunny skies overhead

and

a lush unhindered path forward.

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