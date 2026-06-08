Israel can win every battle against Iran. They still don’t get to decide when the war ends. The real story is how Israel’s leaders choose to perform the strength they lack in practice.

Sovereignty is not the power to start a war. Almost anyone can start a war. A single militia with a drone can start one. The harder power, and the one that actually defines a strong, independent country, is the power to end a war on your own terms and, crucially, at a time of your choosing. By that standard, it is worth asking plainly what version of independence Israel currently has, and what it doesn’t.

Since late February, Israel and the United States have been fighting a war against Iran. It began with a surprise campaign that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, paused under a ceasefire in April, and reignited yesterday after Hezbollah continually targeted Israeli civilians throughout the nominal ceasefire. On June 7, hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at northern Israel, President Trump told the Financial Times exactly who controls how that war ends. I call the shots, he said. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots. The “he” is Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel.

The significance of Trump’s statement cannot be overstated. The case for a Jewish state always rested on one idea: The safety of Jews should depend on decisions Jews themselves control, rather than on the goodwill or the calculations of more powerful governments. A sitting American president has now stated, on the record, that the most consequential decision in Israel’s current war, the decision of when to stop fighting, is not Israel’s to make.

Trump did the same thing one year ago. In June 2025, during an earlier round of fighting, Trump publicly ordered Israel to recall fighter jets that were already in the air, heading toward Iran, posting in capital letters that the pilots should turn back immediately. They did. Almost exactly a year later, the same sequence is repeating: Israeli strikes were prepared, Trump made a phone call, and the Israeli strikes were paused.

Two competing explanations have taken over the conversation, and both miss what matters. One holds that Israel has become a client state that has the military capacity to win its wars, but no longer controls its own foreign policy. The other holds that it’s Trump’s power that is a performance, and that Netanyahu has always been the one directing Trump. Reality contains pieces of both, and fits neither cleanly. Israel is independent enough to launch a war against Iran and make major military gains against the regime without losing a single pilot. Israel’s aerial military genius, arguably unmatched in the world, makes Trump genuinely reliant on the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) expertise for a campaign in the Middle East that the US is fighting from the air, not to mention against an enemy that Israel has studied diligently over decades. Trump needed the IAF to take down Iran’s senior leadership, as he legally couldn’t have instructed his army to do it without congressional approval. Yet no matter how much Israel contributes, it is also dependent enough on American weapons and diplomatic protection that it cannot decide on its own when the fighting ends.

That gap has a human cost that is easy to miss from far away. Israel isn’t just fighting the regime in the skies over Tehran. They’re fighting Iran’s proxy militia Hezbollah in the hills of southern Lebanon. There, the nature of the danger has shifted. Hezbollah is now using fiber-optic guided drones, which cannot be jammed by electronic countermeasures, and they have turned positions just inside Lebanon, manned largely by reserve soldiers, into some of the most dangerous assignments in the army. When the question of whether to keep fighting is settled on a phone call from Washington, part of what is being settled is which Israeli families will be told, in the days that follow, that their son or husband is among the dead. That’s not an argument to keep fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon or to put the campaign on hold. Israelis are split on that question. It’s a reminder of what dependence actually feels like, to the Israeli citizens Netanyahu was elected to represent.

There is a more flattering reading of the leaked phone calls, and serious Israeli analysts have offered it. In this version, the reports of furious arguments between Trump and Netanyahu were leaked deliberately in order to deceive Iran. If Tehran believes that Washington and Jerusalem are at odds, it lowers its guard, and that kind of misdirection has reportedly preceded coordinated American-Israeli operations before. If that is what is happening, it is not a humiliation. It is a legitimate act of wartime deception, and using deception against an enemy like the regime in Iran is a normal and accepted part of warfare. I am willing to believe it is at least partly true.

The problem is what that same deception does at home. A leak designed to mislead Iran also reaches the Israeli public, and an ordinary citizen has no way to tell the difference between a clever ruse and a genuine surrender to American pressure. That ambiguity is exactly what makes the maneuver so useful to Netanyahu. If he halts a strike because Trump instructed him to, he can call it strategy. If he simply caved, he can also call it strategy. Any retreat can be redescribed afterward as a calculated move, which means he can never be held responsible. Netanyhu is deeply allergic to being held responsible. The public is left with the appearance of independence alongside a lived reality of dependence.

Of all nations, Israel should be the most resistant to accepting an appearance in place of the real thing. The founders of the state built its security on tangible power they controlled directly, a real army and real alliances, because they had learned that promises and the sympathy of strangers offered no protection when it counted. To now settle for the performance of independence, while the decisive choices are made in Washington, gives up the very logic on which the state was built.

None of this is an argument that Israel should defy the United States for the sake of it. Sometimes accepting American limits is the wise course and the only realistic one. Sometimes Israel and America’s strategic interests actually align. Avigdor Liberman, a former defense minister now in the opposition, has complained that Israeli soldiers are being wounded and killed while the Prime Minister waits for Trump’s approval before acting. Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, has said the government has lost control of Israeli sovereignty. The phenomenon they are describing is real. It is also a symptom. The deeper problem is a leadership that has discovered a way to avoid accountability altogether. Netanyahu has turned dependence into a political strategy. And that’s bad for Israel.

A country that was created so that Jews could make their own decisions about their own survival should be the hardest audience in the world for a leader who performs decisions he is not actually making. The danger is not that Israel sometimes has to say yes to America. The danger is a nation slowly learning to accept the feeling of self-determination as a substitute for the fact of it.