Hen Mazzig

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
2d

This is an excellent piece that SHOULD have been on the front page of the NYTimes but they are too busy cleaning up their propensity toward Jew-washing with launderers like the Ezra Kleins of the world. That said, I’m counting on many people sharing this to ENSURE it not only gets in front of the eyes of “regular” people, but all those know-nothing sanctimonious academics. I’m also hopping that that moron Piers Morgan will finally show you the respect you deserve … or better yet, that he will be dumped and replaced by someone with even half a wit. Kol hakavod on this piece, Hen. I’ve learned a lot and am appreciative.

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Arrr Bee
2d

The remaining supporters of the Palestinians are progressives, though they don’t actually care about them - they’d fight to destroy Israel to the last Palestinian. Progressives merely found a way to legitimize and celebrate their genocidal hate for Jews.

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