There is a recording making its way around Arab intelligence services this month. In it, Mahmoud Abbas, the 89-year-old president of the Palestinian Authority, serving twenty years into a four-year term, expresses quiet satisfaction that Saudi Arabia was struck by Iranian regime missiles during the war. He says, in the coded language Palestinian politicians use when they think nobody is listening, that the Saudis had it coming.

He did not know he was being recorded.

He knows now.

The tape is just the symptom. What it exposes is that the president of the Palestinian Authority has no friends left in the Arab world, and the leaders of Hamas, sitting in their Doha hotel suites, have just spent six weeks demonstrating the same thing.

The English-language press has missed almost all of it. Don’t be too shocked. Here is what actually happened.

When Israel and the United States opened the war on the regime in Iran this spring, the Palestinian factions discovered something they had spent decades insulating themselves from. They were irrelevant to their own war. The biggest Middle East war in a generation was unfolding, and nobody in any serious capital was asking Ramallah or Gaza what they thought.

The Palestinian commentator Ahmad al-Attawna put words to it on Arab television:

“The Palestinian people clearly have no leadership, and I’m not speaking metaphorically; even in reality, there is no true leadership capable of presenting the Palestinian people with a vision or a sense of where they are headed.”

That is a Palestinian, in Arabic, to an Arab audience, saying the thing Palestinian intellectuals have been whispering in private from Amman to Ramallah for years.

Start with Hamas.

For two decades, Hamas has been Iran’s most valuable asset in the region. Funded and armed by Tehran, built carefully into an organization capable of executing October 7th. Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief the Israelis killed in Tehran in 2024, said it plainly on camera before his death: “I can only thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, which did not withhold money, weapons, or technology from the resistance.”

Ismail Haniyeh | Source: Reuters

Simply reading from the ledger. Without Iran, the Qassam Brigades would be a street gang with grievances. With Iran, they became the most effective non-state terrorist army on the planet.

Which is why what Hamas did when the war started is so revealing: Nothing.

Hamas did nothing. Not one rocket from Gaza. Not one drone. Nothing beyond a thin statement from Abu Obeida, formerly the masked spokesman of Hamas’s military wing, that was so perfunctory it felt drafted by committee: “We welcome the Iranian response that targeted all of occupied Palestine and dealt a heavy blow to the criminal occupation forces.”

Abu Obeida | Source: Getty

Twenty years of Iranian investment, returned with a press release.

And it got worse. According to reporting circulating in Gulf capitals, Hamas quietly asked Iran to stop attacking neighboring Arab states during the war.

The reason is not complicated, once you know the geography of power inside Hamas.

Iran was firing on Qatar. Qatar is where the political bureau sleeps, where the money clears, where the deals get cut. In the choice between the patron that had built the army and the host that was paying the bills, Hamas sided with the host.

The Egyptian analyst Ahmed Sultan, who watches these relationships the way Kremlinologists once watched Politburo seating charts, summed it up: “Hamas’ leaders have a pragmatic strategy; they see relations with Arab countries as purely based on interest, but the relationship with Iran is strategic. It is truly shameful.”

In Arabic political discourse, ‘shameful’ is a charge of moral bankruptcy that does not translate cleanly. When an Egyptian analyst applies it to Hamas on Arab airwaves, he is not describing a policy disagreement; He is saying the organization has lost its honor.

Tehran heard it too. There is already talk within Iranian security circles of making Hamas pay for its silence. Hamas will pay in ledger entries. Hezbollah showed up and paid for it in bodies. Hamas went quiet and will pay for it in dollars.

Then came the line from the Kuwaiti analyst Ayed Al-Manaa that I suspect will outlive this war:

“Iran, which supported Hamas in Gaza, slaughtered, along with Hezbollah, the Syrians with knives. This is the Iran that Hamas is crying over.”

It took a war and the collapse of Iran’s deterrent for an Arab analyst to say that on television.

Now to the Palestinian Authority, which is a different story, and a darker one.

On paper, Mahmoud Abbas should have welcomed this war. The regime in Iran is the patron of his worst enemies; the force that expelled his government from Gaza in the 2007 coup and has been agitating against his rule in the West Bank ever since. The humbling of Tehran should have been the best month Abbas had in twenty years.

Instead, he spent it nursing a grievance.

Saudi Arabia has spent the last several years reducing its financial support to the Palestinian Authority, the slow drawdown Gulf royals use to send a message. Abbas has never forgiven them.

Layer in two other resentments: the United Arab Emirates bypassed him entirely through the 2020 Abraham Accords, and Qatar funds Hamas, which is trying to destroy him. Abbas looks around the Gulf and sees no allies, only men who either ignored him or bankrolled the people who want him gone.

So when Iranian missiles started landing in Riyadh, Abbas, if the recording is authentic, which every official I have spoken to about it believes it is, expressed joy in what he thought were private conversations. Open pleasure that the Saudis were getting what he felt they had coming.

The Saudis found out, as the Saudis always do.

Abbas was forced to send Hussein al-Sheikh, his deputy and the man most people assume will inherit whatever is left of the PA, to Riyadh on a mission of abject apology.

Hussein al-Sheikh | Source: Mohamed Hossam/EPA

Samir Hulileh, the former Secretary-General of the Palestinian Cabinet, described the situation with the kind of candor you rarely hear at that level: “From the beginning, we didn’t have much influence over what was happening; now we’ve become even more irrelevant.”

“More irrelevant.” The word does almost the entire work of the sentence.

What this month exposed is a truth the Palestinian national movement has spent fifty years concealing from the world and from itself.

It does not have principles. It has patrons. Hamas’s loyalty to Iran lasted exactly as long as Iran was the strongest player in the room. Abbas’s commitment to Arab solidarity lasted exactly as long as the Saudis were signing the checks.

Call this what it is. A franchise operation. Loyalty runs in one direction only: downward from the top, and evaporates the moment the royalty payments stop.

I have spent years being told, in every Western capital where I am invited to speak, that the Palestinian cause is the conscience of the Arab world. This month, the Arab world watched Hamas refuse to lift a finger for the regime that armed it for twenty years, and watched the president of the Palestinian Authority laugh at the destruction of the country that has paid his civil servants’ salaries for most of his presidency.

Therein lies the conscience of the Arab world.

Iran will punish Hamas quietly, the way Tehran punishes proxies who disappoint it: a late transfer, a missed shipment, a Quds Force contact who stops returning calls. The Saudis will decide what to do with Abbas, and my guess is that Mohammed bin Salman is already running the arithmetic on whether it is easier to replace the old man than to reform him. Saudi-Israeli normalization is back on the table, and MBS is not the kind of ruler who lets a man with a recording problem sit across the table of the deal that reshapes the region.

The Palestinian people, the actual people, the ones nobody in Ramallah or Doha or Tehran has consulted in decades, will be handed whatever arrangement the leaders decide to hand them.

That is the consequence of a leadership that spent a war performing for three audiences at once, and forgot the oldest rule of politics in the Arab world:

Someone in the room is always recording.

If this gave you a sharper picture of what just happened in the Arab world, forward it to one person who is still operating on 2023 assumptions.