You do it before the audience arrives. You test the mic, test the room, test how much the space can hold.

Kanye West has been doing sound checks for three years. And the music industry has been letting him back into the building every single time.

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Let me tell you what happened this week.

Wireless Festival announced that Kanye West, a man who released a song called “Heil Hitler” less than a year ago, who sold swastika merchandise, who declared himself a Nazi in interview after interview until journalists stopped treating it as news, would headline three nights in London in July.

The backlash was immediate, which the organizers somehow did not foresee, was swift. Pepsi pulled its sponsorship, PayPal pulled out, Diageo pulled out. The Prime Minister of the UK condemned the booking. Venues said they would refuse to host Kanye.

Within two days, facing a collapsing festival, Kanye West offered to meet with Jewish leaders in the UK.

The timing is the story. Not the offer.

Today, the UK Home Office denied his Electronic Travel Authorisation on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good. Wireless Festival was cancelled entirely. Not rebooked with a different headliner. Cancelled. 150,000 tickets refunded.

I want to explain why that matters. And why it almost didn’t happen.

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Here is what a Kanye West sound check looks like.

In 2022, he went on a months-long campaign of antisemitic statements so sustained and so explicit that it cost him Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, CAA, and his standing in the music industry. Then in 2023, he apologized. He said he was sorry. He said he had caused pain. Jewish leaders responded. And the overall sentiment was that he was unwell and was genuinely sorry for the outbursts his mental illness had caused. So, give him back his platform.

What happened afterwards was so grotesque that it seems more like fiction than truth. Something you would read and go “This is too on-the-nose, it’s breaking my immersion.” He released merchandise with swastikas. He donned a KKK robe during an interview. And, of course, he released a song that was literally called “Heil Hitler” where the phrase Heil Hitler was repeated over and over again.

This is where the sound check comes in. Either Kanye himself or the people around him who profit off of him had already run their soundcheck in 2023. One apology issued and Kanye could re-enter the music industry, maybe even with more love and sympathy than before.

In January of this year, before the album dropped and before the tour was announced, Kanye took out a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal. He said he had lost touch with reality. He said he loved Jewish people. He was “deeply mortified and he expressed commitment to meaningful change.

The ink was barely dry before SoFi Stadium went on sale. One million people joined the Ticketmaster queue within hours.

Another sound check. The equipment is working as normal.

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David Schwimmer, who has nothing obvious to gain from this and a great deal of goodwill to spend, said this week that Kanye had become “one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world.” He said forgiveness requires something real. That until Ye demonstrates genuine commitment to rebuilding trust, granting him a platform is complicity.

But I want to go further. Because framing this as a question of forgiveness still lets the strategy off the hook.

This was never about forgiveness. This was about sequencing.

The meeting offer to Jewish leaders was not a gesture of goodwill. It was the next step in a sequence so familiar it has become mechanical. Use antisemitism to make headlines. Profit. Apologize. Wait. Release. Perform. Profit. And when the next city pushes back — request a meeting. Let Jewish leaders become the sound check. Let the headline of a meeting do the work of actual accountability.

We were still nothing more than a problem for him to solve.

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I want to address three arguments directly. Because all three are being made in good faith and all three deserve honest answers.

The first: why did it take the government to intervene? Why didn’t the festival cancel itself?

Because the financial incentive to continue was stronger than the moral incentive to stop. The sponsors left. The Prime Minister spoke. Jewish leaders condemned it. And still Wireless held on, hiding behind Kanye’s mental health history, hiding behind streaming numbers, hiding behind the argument that music is separate from the man making it.

The government had to intervene because every institution that should have acted earlier chose not to. That is not a reason to criticize the government’s decision. That is a reason to ask much harder questions about every decision that came before it.

When corporations show more moral clarity than cultural institutions, the system has already failed. The government stepping in is not the problem; the government having to step in is.

The second argument: this was never only a Jewish story.

That’s true. And it needs saying clearly.

Kanye West did not reserve his hatred for Jews. He said vile, degrading things about the Black community, Black women specifically. He used his platform to humiliate and dehumanize people who had supported him, celebrated him, built his career with him. The music industry looked the other way at that, too.

This is the same systemic failure wearing a different face. When you decide that an artist’s value outweighs the damage he does to the people he targets, you don’t get to choose which targets matter. You’ve already made the choice. You chose commerce. And commerce doesn’t discriminate about whose dignity it’s willing to sacrifice.

The Black community deserved better from this industry. The Jewish community deserved better. The fact that both were failed by the same institutions, in the same way, for the same reason — is not a coincidence. It is a pattern. And patterns tell you everything about how a system actually operates when the money is on the table.

The third argument is the one I take most seriously. Many are pointing out Kanye West’s mental health issues. If something is said by someone who can’t control what they say, is it moral to call them out? Or are you just beating someone when they’re already down.

I don’t dismiss that concern. It is a real argument made in good faith.

Here is my answer.

Kanye West was denied entry because he released a song called “Heil Hitler.” Because he sold swastikas. Because he declared himself a Nazi. Because a government looked at the evidence and ruled that his presence was not conducive to the public good.



And maybe none of those positions are ones he actually holds. Maybe it truly is just his mental illness getting the better of him. But, even if that is the case, his fans are not all mentally ill.



The ones who gathered in clubs to sing “Heil Hitler” at the top of their lungs did so with full knowledge of what they were doing. Even the ones who simply tolerated it are the problem.

The moment we say that “Heil Hitler” is acceptable speech — we have already lost something we will not get back. Even if the person saying it (repeatedly) didn’t mean it. Because those echoing him do mean it.

Here is what I keep returning to.

My grandparents fled Iraq and Tunisia. Not as a choice. Because Jewish life in those countries was methodically dismantled. Property taken. Communities erased. Futures cancelled. They rebuilt from nothing. They didn’t speak much about what they’d lost — that kind of grief doesn’t have the luxury of expression.

They knew what it looked like when hatred was convenient and apology was strategic. They’d seen it. They’d lived inside it. They left everything they owned behind because of it.

They would not have been surprised by any of this. That is the thing that breaks my heart most. Not the antisemitism. Not the industry’s complicity. Not the million people in the Ticketmaster queue.

The fact that they would not have been surprised at all.

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I want to be clear about what today is and what it isn’t.

It is not a victory. A festival was cancelled because a man who recorded “Heil Hitler” was booked to perform in a country experiencing record antisemitism. That is not a victory. We should never have reached that point. To get to where we are now, every single person planning the event had to go “Yes, Kanye’s antisemitism is acceptable. This will be fine.”

What today is, is a verdict. Delivered not by the community he spent years targeting — but by everyone else. The sponsors. The corporations. The Prime Minister. The government. Each of them did what Jewish leaders were being asked to do, and in most cases, chose not to.

The sound check is over.

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Somewhere in London right now there is a field.

In July it was going to become something else. A stage. A crowd. 150,000 people. An earth spinning beneath his feet.

Now it will just be a field.

No stage that won't be built. No crowd that won't gather. No microphone that won’t be handed to a man who used his last one to record “Heil Hitler.”

That’s not a metaphor.

That’s just what accountability looks like when it finally arrives.