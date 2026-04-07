Hen Mazzig

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
Apr 7

Per my recent message via LI, PLEASE send your writing on this issue to TMZ. I know it might seem … beneath .. but they have a huge audience and their coverage of this has been sorely lacking, bland and, at times, even accommodating … and they desperately need to have your voice on their show as the go-to person.

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Chaya Iliza Siobhan Cartwright's avatar
Chaya Iliza Siobhan Cartwright
Apr 7

I doubt that this is the last time we'll witness this charade. Hopefully it will stop before it gets to government action, but I'm not holding my breath.

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