Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
3h

One more point I would add is that the NYTimes (et. al) indulges in the one of the most classic of antisemitic tropes by positioning Israel as somehow controlling the world through money, votes, manipulation, exploitation, “co-opting” etc., Their contempt for the public who vote for Israel are votes made by mainstream peace-loving people (I mean, really, the public that loves Eurovision strikes me as having more in common with a puppy than any other group of people. I wish I could be more like them and I wish the musicians I’ve tended toward would be more like them in spirit).

We have been living through a protracted revolution in journalism that is speeding up and it is not going to end well for the legacy outlets if they keep up this bullshit contempt for journalistic integrity. Today, I cancelled another subscription to a national newspaper I once favoured (and even though I had to do so with a squinted eye when it came to things Jewish.). I’ve quite literally lost track of how many subscriptions I’ve cancelled to newspaper, magazine and public radio and tv outlets.

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
4h

"She was telling them to use the only ballot they have."

So powerful.

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