Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
5h

"You cannot make 'Zionist' into a slur and then be surprised when every Jew you know becomes one."

It's this kind of hate that historically unites the Jewish people, and will continue doing so!!

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ECB's avatar
ECB
4h

This perfectly sums up my feelings of late. Despite all of the antisemitism that has surfaced in the west, I always assumed, until recently, that I could live out my life in the relative comfort that I have worked hard to achieve. Nowadays though, I’m not so sure. Yes, I’m vested in the healthcare, pension and home ownership of the U.S. Will that be enough to protect me and my family from the rising tide of hate over here though, I’m starting to wonder.

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