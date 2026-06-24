Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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SBNYC's avatar
SBNYC
17hEdited

This is so hopeful to read, especially today in New York City. Having spent a career working in Queens - NYC's most diverse borough - helping people (mostly low-income immigrants, minorities, women. LGBT,) start small businesses. I learned how we have much more in common than we don't have in common. Working in disparate settings to achieve a communal goal is difficult, but it can only begin by truly listening to someone else. Please keep it up.

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1 reply by Hen Mazzig
YAF's avatar
YAF
17h

Hen, thank you for sharing this with us. It gives me hope, which is sorely needed when so much darkness seems to surround us. You bring us light to hold onto. You, and these courageous people who came together to dialogue with mutual respect.

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