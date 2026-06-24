I walked into the room half-braced for it to come apart. Put this many peoples and histories around one table, people who carry real grievances against each other’s governments and sometimes each other’s communities, and the first hard question can set off the argument that ends the day. I helped organize this gathering, and even I came in ready for that.

It didn’t happen.

For two days in London, the Tel Aviv Institute brought together people the Middle East usually keeps apart. In the room were a Turkish lawyer and journalist, a Somali activist who has spent years working to end female genital mutilation, a Druze peace activist who hosts his own program, an Iranian rapper who writes for a free Iran, and a former Shiite cleric from Iraq who now argues against the religious justifications for violence he once preached. There were Kurdish, Assyrian, Maronite, Coptic, and Lebanese voices too. A Moroccan Jewish photographer, a Jewish activist against antisemitism and extremism, a Muslim student of Islamic studies, several Iranian dissidents. Some are well known inside their communities. A few took a real personal risk simply by being seen at a table like this one.

We built the two days around five questions: how to counter extremism and radicalization; how social media and information warfare now shape the region; what to do about the regime in Iran and the conflicts radiating out from it; how minorities hold on to identity while leading their communities; and the hardest one, what comes after the fighting stops.

The disagreements were real. At one point, a debate over Kurdish and Iranian identity grew genuinely fierce, two people pressing each other on history and belonging with no interest in pretending the gap was smaller than it is. And then, without anyone steering them there, both arrived at the same place: the IRGC and the regime in Tehran are a threat to Kurds and Iranians alike. They had been arguing as adversaries and discovered they were describing the same enemy.

That was the texture of the whole gathering. People held opposing views and said so plainly, and they did it with a respect for one another that I rarely see even in rooms that agree on everything. Nobody was performing outrage. Everyone wanted the same outcome, a freer and more peaceful region, and that shared want held up under every argument about how to reach it.

The common ground turned out to be deeper than I expected. Almost everyone there, from very different starting places, rejected the same thing: the use of faith as a license for violence and control. A Coptic activist and a Druze creator share neither a theology nor a politics. What they share is an opponent, the people who claim God as cover for domination.

The meeting itself was the achievement. These communities are usually talked about in the third person, studied or fought over, and almost never brought into one room to speak for themselves at the same table. Sitting together, disagreeing openly, and choosing to stay anyway is far rarer than it should be. I have been in this work long enough to know how seldom it happens, and how much it costs the people who show up for it.

What I didn’t expect was how familiar all of it felt. Every person in that room was proud of where they came from and wanted their country to be better than it is. I know that feeling. My own family is Iraqi, from a Jewish community in Baghdad that no longer exists, and I grew up holding onto a homeland I had never seen. Sitting there, the politics thinned out, and something plainer showed through. These were people who love places that have not always loved them back, and who refuse to give up on them.

We are constantly told the Middle East belongs to its loudest and most violent actors, that its future will be written by whichever regime or militia outlasts the rest. The people in that London room are the argument against it. They are the ones doing the unglamorous work of imagining something other than the next war, and they rarely get to do it together, let alone in public.

On a break, the former cleric from Iraq said something to me I haven’t been able to put down. One day soon, he said, you’ll be able to come back and visit Iraq. He said it lightly, the way you might mention next week’s weather, as though my family’s return were an ordinary thing that simply hadn’t happened yet. I didn’t have an answer for him, not yet.