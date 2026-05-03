Jewish Student in Jerusalem (Credit: The New School Hillel Instagram)

The New School’s University Student Senate voted this week to designate Hillel “not in good standing” for “extensive ties to violations of international law.”

The evidence the senate produced: students on a Hillel-affiliated trip spent a day volunteering on an Israeli air force base.

The Student senate claimed that, to get the standing back, Hillel must sever from Hillel International and end all Israel programming.

A Jewish organization in Manhattan asked to disaffiliate from the world’s largest Jewish campus organization and from the country where half the world’s Jews live, in exchange for being allowed back in the room.

The administration overruled the vote on Saturday. A university spokesperson said the senate had no authority to determine Hillel’s standing. But it does not undo the 38-page report or the committee that produced it.

Criticism of Israeli policy is legitimate. So is demanding divestment from arms manufacturers, a fight that student governments have run for forty years. Neither of which is what the senate did.

The senate built a Compliance Committee two weeks ago. The vice chair introduced it on April 14 at a dean’s symposium. Its stated remit covers “war crimes, genocide, apartheid or other human rights abuses.” Three available statuses: in good standing, under review, not in good standing. Hillel is the first and only organization the committee has targeted.

If you were wondering, no, it has not targeted The New School’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

In February 2024, The New School Free Press documented TNS SJP marching from Washington Square Park to Bryant Park alongside NYC’s Palestinian Youth Movement chapter. The march’s safety marshals wore yellow patches reading “Long Live the Intifada.”

PYM co-sponsors rallies with Samidoun. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Samidoun in October 2024 as a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Foreign Terrorist Organization designated by the U.S. since 1997. PFLP fighters took part in the October 7 attacks. Senator Tom Cotton asked the IRS in August 2025 to investigate PYM’s funding for ties to terrorism.

National SJP, which TNS SJP belongs to, distributed a Day of Resistance toolkit five days after October 7. The toolkit called the attack “a historic win for the Palestinian resistance” and demanded “armed confrontation with the oppressors.” NSJP gets financial support and training from American Muslims for Palestine, whose history runs back to the Holy Land Foundation, shut down by the U.S. for funneling money to Hamas.

The Compliance Committee has opened no file on any of it, even though it supposedly cares about human rights and war crimes. And October 7 was, by every legal definition, a war crime. The committee has not noticed.

The committee noticed Hillel.

A day visiting an air force base versus a march behind “Long Live the Intifada.” The lawful military of a UN member state versus an organization fiscally tied to a sanctioned PFLP fundraiser. The standard is a costume. The committee was built to find one answer, and it found it.

Old BDS resolutions targeted policy. This targets affiliation. Birthright. Hillel International membership. The new rule says ordinary Jewish institutional life makes you complicit in war crimes, and the only way out is to disaffiliate from the rest of the Jewish world.

Once that frame holds, antisemitism becomes invisible. The bigotry is the procedure and the procedure is the bigotry.

This is the goal of the entire anti-Israel campaign: to eventually reach every single Jew.

The “not in good standing” designation and the Compliance Committee structure are templates now. The next sympathetic student senate will pick them up. So will the one after that. Each will produce its own 38-page report. Each will produce its own foregone conclusion. And, eventually, it will happen at a school that won’t intervene.

Do not let the costume work on you. When a committee is built to find one answer and finds it, the procedure itself is the bigotry. Name it that way every time.

The next Hillel they come for is already on the list.

The next list is of every American citizen who is eligible for Israeli citizenship. In other words, if you have even one Jewish grandparent.