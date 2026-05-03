Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
2h

A modern day Inquisition just like in Spain

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/p-169596963

Reply
Share
6 replies
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2h

This is not new. SJP, MSA in collaboration with JVP and even parts of JStreet have been attacking Hillel for over a decade. That the wider Jewish community did nothing is to their shame.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture