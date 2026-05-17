Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Barbara Glickstein's avatar
Barbara Glickstein
2h

Hen, you process, analyze and write with a clear voice of clarity and truth. Thank you

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1 reply by Hen Mazzig
תמרה's avatar
תמרה
1h

Hen you knocked it out of the park with this one. It is a masterclass of PhD-level analysis on geopolitics, geo/inter/intra-cultural studies, religious practice, pop-culture and its interplay in all those things, and, as the proverbial cherry of this delicious sundae for the mind, a wtf-is-wrong-with-legacy-media-today take down all squeezed into one of the most concise, intelligent and simply brilliant pieces I have ever read. Seriously. EVER. It is worthy of becoming part of an intellectual canon on all those topics and as required reading at all levels. The kind where the professors invites student to argue for and against (with the against, never really being able todo so successfully. It is a Dreyfus Affair type treatise. I know, i know, I am sounding over the top (and I don;t mean to equivocate between what was done to Dreyfus and yet …)but this essay is really that good. (Gosh I hope it’s available to non-paying subscribers, too. If not, please may I have your permission to share it?) Also I loved your description of Noam’s very sheyne punim. The handsomeness that comes through originate in his soul. This is evident in the interviews he gave, his FaceTime with Gal Gadot, his Kiddush and the manner in which he said the hamotzi and broke of the challah and tossed it out (a la Sephardic! …. and as captures in the humour of Modi) and in his graciousness with his co-contestants. Toda raba for this. It comes at a time I needed it. (Also … any advice on how to get the song out of my head at 4:27am? A girl needs her beauty rest!)

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