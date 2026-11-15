A few months ago I stood at the Oxford Union and looked out at the crowd that had gathered for my debate. A sea of white people wearing Palestinian keffiyehs looked back.

I’d seen crowds dressed like this before, of course. Usually, they are marching loudly through London, chanting for the only country that offered my Iraqi and Tunisian Jewish grandparents refuge to be erased off the map. Now they were sitting politely in one of the world’s oldest debating societies, wearing the costume of another culture, as a way of showing their opposition to my existence.

I came to Oxford to speak my mind, not to win the debate (that would have been an impossible task in that room). So I told them they were wearing keffiyehs the way you’d wear a jersey to a football match. My family’s lives, two nations’ pain, all reduced to a game you show up for in the home team’s colors. I’m not sure what I was expecting in response, maybe chanting or boos.

Their silence filled the chamber for a brief moment.

I’ve been thinking about that silence a lot. Not because I think I convinced them with one well-articulated metaphor. But because I think their silence speaks volumes about why the Free Palestine cause feels so different from other causes of the past decade.

Causes used to be based on solidarity. In 2020, millions of people posted a black square on Instagram as a symbol of support for equality for Black people. Everyone could post it and was encouraged to, but the Black Americans who were actually suffering were still at the forefront. Or think about going to Pride as a straight person. Much as you may enjoy yourself, you do not become gay for the afternoon. You are a guest, and everyone, including you, knows it. Women’s marches, Stop Asian Hate, Standing Rock: the ethic of the last ten years on the left was to lift up the voices of the people who are most affected. Allies were supposed to be visible, not mistaken for the oppressed group.

Picture a white undergraduate arriving at a Standing Rock march in a feathered headdress. Picture him explaining that he is wearing it in solidarity. He would not make it to the front of the crowd. Picture someone marching for Black lives in blackface, or a straight man showing up at Pride and announcing that for today, he is gay too. Every one of those people would be told, correctly, that solidarity is not the same as impersonation.

Yes, people have borrowed an identity in solidarity before, for example, during the weekend after a massacre in Paris. But nobody wore Je suis Charlie for three years and screamed at strangers who questioned it.

Then came the Western Free Palestine movement, supercharged by the Hamas massacre of October 7th. One could argue this movement differs in a much more fundamental way: It is simply not about justice, but about whitewashing and celebrating the actions of a brutal terror group. But I’m interested in understanding how the participants understand their advocacy. And I would argue that their experience differs markedly from activists who showed up as allies for LGBTQ+, for Black people, or for any other group. They put on Palestinians’ national scarf, and nobody calls it appropriation. Handful of western Palestinian influencers have ‘invited’ outsiders to wear the scarf, but the key distinction is that they’re not marching for Palestinians. They’re marching as Palestinians. Only in the Free Palestine movement does impersonation count as the highest form of support.

Back in 2017, Topshop sold a keffiyeh-print romper. They had to pull it from shelves after complaints of cultural appropriation. Before October 7, 2023, a non-Arab wearing a keffiyeh was more likely to be criticized than cheered. But the rule changed. Why?

Part of the answer is in the keffiyeh’s history. It developed as peasant headwear. Townsmen in Palestine wore the Ottoman fez. In August 1938, in the middle of the Arab revolt against the British, the rebels wore keffiyehs to hide their faces. The British tried to ban it. People began seeing it as a symbol of resistance to the British and wearing it in solidarity. It also provided a tactical benefit. Fighters coming in from the villages were too easy to spot among the fezzes, but if everyone wore a keffiyeh, nobody could be picked out. The British high commissioner reported that within a month, eight out of ten fezzes in the country were gone.

So the keffiyeh has always been about erasing the line between fighter and civilian. That’s the same strategy Hamas has perfected over twenty years, including on October 7, 2023, and every month of the war that followed: no uniforms, fighters in tracksuits and sandals, command posts under hospitals and schools, rockets fired from between apartment blocks. Nobody can tell who is who. The Hamas Ministry of Health death count records everyone as a civilian. The keffiyeh was the first garment to make that blur possible. When a student in Oxford puts one on, he is not just wearing a symbol of Palestine. He is wearing the symbol of a specific strategy used by Hamas, the authoritarians who brutally oppress them. The idea that there is no difference between the people fighting and the people they hide behind. And then he goes out and insists, with complete sincerity, that there is no difference.

But that is only part of the answer. The deeper part is what the costume does to the person wearing it.