Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Rivkahs_kitchen's avatar
Rivkahs_kitchen
7h

Thank you hen for always pulling together these things so eloquently. It really is absurd how they say they can’t speak, when their message is all we can hear!

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Laura Meizler's avatar
Laura Meizler
4h

Criticizing Israel is not the offense. You do it and no one calls you an antisemite. There’s a reason..

Loving Hezbollah is the offense. Calling Orthodox Jews inbred is the offense. Telling American Jews they deserve to suffer is the offense.

The criticism of Israel is always the alibi. The hatred is always the actual crime.

And while celebrities describe their “blacklist” from Cannes stages — Jewish grandmothers were firebombed carrying hostage signs in Boulder. For any other group, the dead would have been enough.

🇮🇱✡️

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