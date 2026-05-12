Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
8h

Unbelievable journalism by NYT this week. And by "unbelievable," I mean terrible! And by "this week," I mean it's only Tuesday!

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Eve Camerman's avatar
Eve Camerman
6hEdited

NYTimes has become a systemic, endemic pariah of international journalism. It has a responsibility to its readers to disseminate substantiated sources and op-ed contributors that bear up to academic scrutiny, as opposed to quacks spreading misinformation and vile gossip. Unfortunately, once the headlines hit the press and social media, truth is irrelevant. “What’s done is done and cannot be undone”. Hard to get that “damned spot” off The Times reputation.

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