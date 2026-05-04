People attend the 47th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran [Credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Iran fired missiles and drones at the UAE and Oman today. A drone hit an oil facility in Fujairah and lit it on fire. Cargo ships are burning off the Emirati coast. It’s Iran’s first direct strike on the UAE since the ceasefire.

Trump told Fox News today that if Iran targets American ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth.”

For two months Tehran sold the ceasefire as proof its regime had survived. Khamenei is gone. The navy is on the seabed. But the strait was still theirs, and twenty percent of the world’s oil moved through a corridor they controlled. That was the leverage. That was the only card.