"Visit Palestine" poster, a historic piece of art designed in 1936 by Franz Krausz, used by Mayor Mamdani on a video “commemorating the Nakba”

Yesterday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a Nakba Day video from his official mayoral account. It features an interview with a New York resident named Inea Bushnaq, described as a Nakba survivor, who recounts fleeing her home because, in her words, “the Zionists were coming into Jerusalem.”

The first frame of the video features one of the most recognizable images in this entire conflict. A warm Mediterranean sun rising over the Old City. The Dome of the Rock at the center. The words “Visit Palestine” written across the bottom.

I recognized it immediately. I don’t think Mamdani knows its history. I wish he did. Because that history quietly dismantles the story he was trying to tell.

Who Made It

Franz Krausz was an Austrian-born Jewish graphic designer who emigrated to Palestine in 1934. He had left Berlin, where he worked as a graphic designer, spent a year in Barcelona, and secured visas to Palestine through a family connection, sailing from Marseilles to Jaffa with his wife Anni. He was fleeing a Europe that was actively trying to kill Jews. He arrived in a land where a Jewish community had lived continuously for centuries, and where more Jews were trying desperately to follow. His brother Otto stayed behind. The Nazis murdered him.

Picture of Franz Krausz. Credit: David Lisbona, Flickr

The commission came in 1936 from the Tourist Development Association of Palestine, whose explicit goal was to encourage Jews to immigrate. At the time, the term “Palestine” carried no particular political connotation. It was simply the name for the land under British Mandate control.

When asked to create an image that would invite his people to join the burgeoning Jewish community there, Krausz made a choice worth sitting with. Rather than emphasizing overtly Jewish symbols, he centered the image on the Dome of the Rock, one of Islam’s most sacred sites. A Jewish refugee commissioned by a Zionist organization, envisioning the future of his people’s homeland, put a mosque at the center of the frame. That was the image he chose. That was the invitation he extended.

Krausz went on to become one of the founding figures of the advertising and graphic design industry in what would become Israel, and died in Tel Aviv in 1998.

What Happened to the Poster

After Israel’s founding in 1948, most Israeli Jews stopped referring to the land as Palestine, and the poster faded from memory for decades.

At the height of the Oslo peace process in the 1990s, a Tel Aviv graphic designer and activist named David Tartakover reprinted Krausz’s image, describing it as a gesture of hope for coexistence. He went back to Krausz personally and got his permission. An Israeli peace activist, in the middle of a fragile moment of possibility, chose a Jewish refugee’s Zionist tourism poster as his symbol of a shared future. That is what the image meant when it reappeared in the world.

What it means when Mamdani uses it is something else entirely. Most people who share it today assume it is evidence of a sovereign Palestinian state that existed before Israel “erased” it. What it actually documents is that a Jewish man fleeing Nazi Europe was asked to picture his people’s future in that land, and the future he pictured had a mosque in it.

What the Video Leaves Out

Mamdani’s video presents a woman who remembers Zionists arriving and shooting at her home. That memory is real, and I would ask that nobody omit it.

But the narrative the video builds around that memory is constructed almost entirely from omission.

Mayor Mamdani and his wife, Credit: The Times

It does not mention that Arab armies invaded immediately after Israel’s declaration of independence with the explicit goal of eliminating the Jewish state. It does not mention that the Palestinians had rejected a two-state partition plan that would have prevented the war. It does not mention the Arab massacres of Jews that took place during the conflict.

And it does not mention what happened to the Jews of Jerusalem.

When Jordan captured the Old City in 1948, every Jewish family living in the Jewish Quarter was expelled. Synagogues were demolished. Cemeteries were desecrated. A community that had existed for centuries was gone in a week. The continuous Jewish presence in Jerusalem, one of the oldest in the world, was erased in a matter of days. That story does not appear in the mayor’s video.

The result is a narrative in which Zionists materialize from nowhere, shoot at a house for no reason, and drive a people from their land purely out of ethnic malice. A project whose only aim was to empty a land of everyone but Jews.

Now look at Krausz’s poster.

Is that what you see?

A man asked to envision an image that would draw his people to their ancient homeland put an Islamic mosque at the center of it. Not as a detail. As the whole point. As the thing he wanted people to see when they imagined coming here. That was his Zionism. A sun rising over a city he believed could hold everyone who loved it.

I don’t deny that atrocities happened in the chaos of a war that Jews did not start. War produces horror, and the honest accounting of 1948 has to hold all of it. But a narrative built only on what Zionists did, stripped of what was done to Jews and why Jews were fighting for survival in the first place, is not history.

What I See

My grandmother Hela was born in Baghdad. In June of 1941, a mob came through the Jewish neighborhoods of the city. They called it the Farhud. They murdered her neighbors in the street, looted Jewish homes, and burned synagogues. She fled. My other grandparents left Djerba, the small Tunisian island where Jews had lived continuously for more than two thousand years. They were among the 850,000 Jews pushed out of Arab countries in that same convulsive aftermath of World War Two, when the entire colonial map of the Middle East was being redrawn. Today, there are no Jews left in Iraq. None. Their displacement does not appear in the mayor’s video either. It rarely appears anywhere.

I keep a print of Krausz’s poster on a wall in my apartment. Next to it is a photograph of Hela at her kitchen table in Israel, drinking tea, with the small smile of a woman who has survived and seen unspeakable things. The poster is the country she fled to. The country that took her in when no one else would.

When I look at the image, I see a man who had just escaped one continent’s attempt to annihilate his people, who chose an Islamic holy site to represent the beauty of the land in which he was building a life. I see an Israeli peace activist in the 1990s who looked at that same image and thought it still meant something worth hoping for. I see a sun rising over a city sacred to more people than any political map can contain.

That image is still true. It was always aspirational, and it still is.

I would like a mayor who can see it that way. One who can hold Palestinian grief without erasing Jewish history. One who knows that the city in that poster has been continuously home to Jewish people for longer than the word Zionism has existed. One who understands that the man who made that image, and the community he was inviting, were not dreaming of an empty land.

They were dreaming of that sun. Still rising. Room enough for everyone beneath it.

That dream did not die in 1948. It is not dead now. But you cannot build toward it on a story with half the people left out.