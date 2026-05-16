Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Itamar's avatar
Itamar
5h

And that name Inea Bushnaq...

Not a typical Middle Eastern name.

Ah, yes, she is actually Bosnian whose family opportunistically relocated to the Ottoman-ruled land that later would be called by that European colonialist name, Palestine.

How quaint...

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Jill's avatar
Jill
3h

What Mamdani is doing here is engaging in the appropriation of progressive Jewish culture for his own sinister political goals, and it ain't the first time. He and his supporters also bring up the Bundists as examples of the "good Jews" for being socialist anti-Zionists.

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