Hen Mazzig

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Dave Gitlin's avatar
Dave Gitlin
Apr 10

There is a stark contrast between historical narratives and reality. Your grandmother was forced out of Baghdad under the threat of slaughter; meanwhile, Ibrahim’s grandmother was instructed to leave Haifa to clear the way for Arab armies, who intended to eliminate the Jewish population of the nascent State of Israel.

This distortion of history reminds me of the rhetoric a former Egyptian friend used to repeat in college—claiming that Egypt had won every war against Israel and that Israel only sought peace in 1978 out of defeat.

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Gerard Dupris's avatar
Gerard Dupris
Apr 10

Thanks for sharing

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