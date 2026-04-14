My grandmother, Hela, experienced the Nazi-inspired Farhud firsthand in Iraq.

My grandmother was in Baghdad the day the Farhud began.

She watched as her friend, a teenager, was raped. Neighbors sheltered my family. Others weren’t as lucky.

If you haven’t heard about the Farhud, you’re not alone. In short, Iraq had been colonized by the British, but for a short time in 1941, they lost control of Baghdad. A horrible pogrom of Jews called the Farhud (meaning “pogrom,” in Arabic) followed. It was directly inspired by Nazi ideology, which was spreading in Iraq through radio propaganda broadcasts.

Some historians debate whether the Farhud belongs within the Holocaust. What I know for certain is that my grandmother’s community was destroyed because of Hitler’s ideology. Just as it did for so many millions of other Jewish families, the upheaval of the Holocaust and World War II changed my Iraqi and Tunisian family’s fate forever.

When most people picture the Holocaust, they picture Europe. The cattle cars, the camps, the ash over Poland. And they should. From a prewar population of 9.5 million Jews across Europe, only 3.8 million survived. Jewish life as it had existed for centuries was annihilated.

But the Final Solution did not stop at the Mediterranean.

The villa where the Wannsee Conference was held

Before World War II, roughly 500,000 Jews lived in Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Libya. At the 1942 Wannsee Conference — where Nazi officials formalized the implementation of the Final Solution — their count of the French Jewish population listed 700,000. Mainland France had only around 200,000 Jews. The rest? They were referring to French North Africa. The Nazis planned to exterminate the Jews there, too.

“I looked to one side, one died. I looked to the other side, another died.”

Benito Mussolini, the Fascist dictator of Italy, brought Libya under full Italian control in 1931. Once WWII began, North Africa became a crucial theater of the war between the Allies and Axis forces. In Libya, antisemitic laws tightened with every British advance against Italian forces. Eventually, 2,500 Jews — young and old — were deported to internment camps like Giado and Gharyan. In Giado alone, 562 people died of typhus.

Giado concentration camp was notorious for deadly conditions. Mussolini allied Italy with Nazi Germany.

Broria Dadosh, a Libyan Jewish woman who survived the camps, arrived at Giado pregnant. She later recalled: “I looked to one side, one died. I looked to the other side, another died.”

Meanwhile, France had colonized Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco prior to WWII. France surrendered to the Nazis in 1940, and was ruled by the Nazi-aligned Vichy Regime. Vichy France didn’t need German orders to turn on its Jewish population. As one French official later admitted after the war: “Germany was not at the origin of the anti-Jewish legislation... That legislation was spontaneous and autonomous.” A common slogan went, “Better Hitler than Blum,” a reference to Léon Blum, France’s Jewish prime minister before WWII.

The Vichys had already imposed harsh anti-Jewish laws in Tunisia before Nazi Germany occupied the country directly for six months, from November 1942 to May 1943. Jews were forced to wear the Star of David. Their wealth was looted. Five thousand were sent to forced labor camps, made to work under Allied bombing raids, subject to constant violence from their guards.

Jacques Cacoub, a survivor of the Nazi labor camp near Bizerte, later described the sadistic violence of the guards:

“The soldier nicknamed ‘Little Fella’ beat the Jews with sticks and bones. The soldier ‘Memento,’ in addition to blows with sticks and whips, applied to certain workers the torture of freezing showers in the middle of winter.”

The numbers are not as unfathomable as in Europe. But they are still horrific. In Libya, 2,500 Jews were imprisoned in internment camps, where around 600 died in the unlivable conditions. In Tunisia, 2,575 Jews were killed during the half-year German occupation, as many were forced to continue laboring amid Allied bombing. 5,000 Jews from Tunisia alone were sent to forced labor camps. In Algeria, around 2,000 Algerian Jews were sent to Vichy forced labor camps.

Left: The Nazis in Tunis during the occupation. Right: Jews pressed into forced labor by the Germans in Tunisia.

The Holocaust in North Africa was not a footnote. It was a widespread event that destroyed ancient Jewish communities and sparked the historical trajectory that ended with those communities essentially relocating to Israel over the next decades.

The Mizrahi Jewish experience of the Holocaust is rarely taught. It doesn’t fit neatly into the dominant narrative — the one centered entirely on Eastern Europe, on Ashkenazi communities, on the camps of Poland and Germany. But it is essential to understanding both the history of the Holocaust and the history of the Middle East and North Africa today.

My family’s story is part of the same genocide, animated by the same ideology, carried out by the same forces and their willing collaborators, as the Holocaust in Europe. In fact, the Holocaust in North Africa also impacted European Jews, many of whom came to North Africa as refugees amid the chaos of WWII, and others who were sent to forced labor camps there.

Harry Alexander was one of those Jews deported to a forced labor camp in North Africa, for no reason other than his Jewish identity. He had fled Germany to escape the Nazis, but was eventually arrested in France and sent to Djelfa, a Vichy forced labor camp in Algeria. He remembered the words of a guard: “You all came here to die. You are the scum of Europe. You are the garbage of the world. My job is to see that you all die here.”

The Holocaust is a story imprinted on every Jew. We are all responsible for carrying its memory.

Remembrance must include all the Nazis’ victims, wherever they called home.

We don’t need to compare the effects of the Holocaust in the Middle East and North Africa to those in Europe. Because the truth is, the Nazis planned to carry out their genocide of Jews everywhere we lived. We’re not talking about two competing narratives. We’re talking about one, people-wide story, one that all Jews need to learn and tell.

My Tunisian and Iraqi family lived it. And I’ll spend the rest of my life sharing that story with the world.