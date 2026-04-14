Hen Mazzig

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Gerard Dupris
5d

Thanks Hen for sharing 🙏

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Miss Masliah
5d

I deeply and truly appreciate you writing this! I agree that Ashkenormativity is a significant problem especially in western societies and western Jewish spaces in how we discuss Jewish history & have these conversations. So many people dismiss or completely ignore islamism and Islamic colonisation what happened to the Jewish tribes of Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and even parts of East Africa. There has been a systematic stripping of Jewish culture across these regions especially as strict religious narratives took over. This history has been largely forgotten or suppressed. Reading about your grandmothers story in Baghdad and the reality of your family's journey and experiences with Nazi ideology in that region was incredibly inspiring. I am currently navigating and uncovering my own heritage which my parents kept hidden from me to fit a specific Islamic narrative. Thank you for telling a story that helps people like me find our own truth

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