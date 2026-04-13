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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
6d

This is very important. I wrote last week about "moral hyperinflation" and how calling everyone a Nazi or Hitler or a bigot reduced the weight of those labels, making it hard to actually hold real eliminationist bigots accountable. The same applies here. We must denounce those who make these weak comparisons.

https://elevin11.substack.com/p/moral-hyperinflation?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=si8z

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Yechiel Goldreich's avatar
Yechiel Goldreich
5d

By Holocaust we mean some of these numbers of dead over a period of about 5 years

Eastern Europe (shootings)

Kyiv (Babi Yar) • Sept 1941 • 33,771

Kamianets-Podilskyi • Aug 1941 • 23,600

Odessa • Oct 1941 • 25,000–34,000

Uman • Aug 1941 • ~25,000

Berdychiv • 1941 • 20,000–30,000

Zhytomyr • 1941 • 10,000–15,000

Vinnytsia • 1941–42 • 15,000–20,000

Kharkiv • 1941–43 • ~12,000+

Dnipro • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Zaporizhzhia • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Mykolaiv • 1941–42 • 5,000–10,000

Melitopol • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Kremenchuk • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Chernihiv • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Babruysk • 1941 • ~20,000

Minsk • 1941–43 • ~100,000

Gomel • 1941–42 • ~20,000+

Vitebsk • 1941–42 • ~20,000+

Slutsk • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Polotsk • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Baranavichy • 1942 • ~12,000

Pinsk • Oct 1942 • ~26,000

Brest • 1942 • 15,000–20,000

Slonim • 1942 • ~10,000

Lida • 1942 • 8,000–10,000

Navahrudak • 1942 • ~10,000

Vilnius (Ponary) • 1941–44 • ~70,000

Kaunas • 1941–44 • ~30,000–40,000

Šiauliai • 1941–44 • ~8,000–10,000

Panevėžys • 1941 • ~7,000–10,000

Ukmergė • 1941 • ~5,000–8,000

Telšiai • 1941 • ~3,000–5,000

Marijampolė • 1941 • ~5,000–7,000

Riga (Rumbula) • Nov–Dec 1941 • ~25,000

Riga (Bikernieki) • 1942–44 • ~35,000

Liepāja • 1941 • 7,000–8,000

Daugavpils • 1941–42 • 13,000–15,000

Jelgava • 1941 • 2,000–3,000

Smolensk • 1941–42 • several thousand

Bryansk • 1941–42 • ~10,000+

Kursk • 1941–42 • ~8,000–10,000

Orel • 1941–42 • ~5,000–10,000

Rostov-on-Don • 1942 • ~13,000–15,000

Kalevi-Liiva • 1941–42 • ~2,000–6,000

Romania / Balkans (shootings + mass killings)

Iași (pogrom) • June 1941 • ~13,000

Transnistria region • 1941–44 • ~150,000–250,000

Serbia (Belgrade/Jajinci executions) • 1941–42 • ~60,000–80,000

Budapest (Danube executions) • 1944–45 • ~10,000–20,000

Hungarian countryside actions • 1944 • hundreds of thousands deported/killed

Ghettos (liquidation + starvation + deportation deaths)

Warsaw Ghetto • 1940–1943 • ~300,000

Łódź Ghetto • 1940–1944 • ~160,000

Lviv Ghetto • 1941–1943 • ~150,000

Białystok Ghetto • 1941–1943 • ~50,000

Lublin region ghettos • 1941–1943 • tens of thousands

Smaller ghettos across occupied Poland, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine • ~500,000–700,000

Deportations (transit + immediate deaths)

Germany, Poland, France, Netherlands, Slovakia, Hungary deportations • 1941–1944 • ~300,000–500,000

Extermination camps

Auschwitz-Birkenau • ~1,100,000

Treblinka • ~800,000–900,000

Belzec • ~430,000–500,000

Sobibor • ~170,000–250,000

Chelmno • ~150,000–180,000

Majdanek • ~60,000–80,000

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