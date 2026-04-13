“It truly is a Holocaust of our time.”

That’s what far-right former-Bishop Joseph Strickland said on Tucker Carlson’s show two weeks ago, as the war between the regime in Iran and Israel raged. To Strickland, the fact that the only missiles Gazans were facing at the time were those shot by the regime in Iran didn’t matter. Months after the Israel-Hamas war concluded, he was still comparing it to the Holocaust.

He casually dropped a comparison between the Nazi Holocaust that murdered 6 million Jews and the war Hamas started with the October 7th massacre on Israeli civilians. It was part of a diatribe about how debate on Israel is shut down by the “powers that be.”

The moment made a smattering of headlines, but mostly went unnoticed. That’s because Holocaust comparisons, which function as a way to make the Nazi Holocaust seem less bad by comparing it to still bad, but less horrific atrocities, have become almost entirely normalized.



Just last week, far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker commented on President Trump’s threats on Iranians. “Donald Trump is Adolf Hitler,” he claimed. I understand what Piker is saying. Trump’s comments in that post were deplorable, directly threatening the Iranian people and their civilization. Had those attacks been carried out and the scale threatened, it would likely have been ruled a genocide.

But they weren’t. And as anyone paying attention knows, they were almost certainly never going to be. Bombastic threats that give his opponents an off-ramp to the negotiating table are on page one of the Trump playbook. I wish he had chosen his words more carefully and kept the focus on the regime in Iran, and not its people. But a threat is quite different from the execution of an actual genocide.

And, crucially, Hitler did not just threaten a genocide. He actually wiped out European Jewry, reducing the world Jewish population to such a degree that it has still not fully rebounded, 80 years later.



Comparing everything to the Holocaust does not help anyone’s argument. It reduces specificity and erodes historical context. Other U.S. bombing campaigns in the Middle East would be a much more helpful measuring stick by which to understand the U.S. campaign against the regime in Iran. Similarly, well-intentioned commentators would give context about the atrocities committed by Gaza’s leaders, Hamas, instead of just reverting to the Holocaust any time Israel defends itself.

Stripping these conflicts of their context and comparing them to the worst, most industrialized genocide in human history is tempting when we are going for maximum emotional impact. But it doesn’t actually help anyone understand the roots of the violence, or how it could end.

Furthermore, it endangers real Jewish people. When everything is the Holocaust, Jews who prioritize remembering the actual Holocaust are painted as “playing the victim card.” This discourse, which is common on social media, reframes historical responsibility as contrived victimhood. From the normalization of Holocaust comparison, there’s a direct line to this harmful stereotype about Jews.

Holocaust comparison also disgraces the memory of the Holocaust’s six million Jewish victims, and the hundreds of thousands of Holocaust survivors still alive today.

The Holocaust is not a metaphor. It’s the family history—my family history—of millions of Jewish families. And when we distort its memory by comparing it to every atrocity, we are telling these survivors and their families that we don’t care about their memories. That it must not have been so bad. That the importance of their stories has been overshadowed.

Jewish pain isn’t a convenient political football to throw when you want to gain emotional resonance for your side of a debate. It’s the agonizing stories of real people, whose lives, homes, and culture were obliterated.

Forgetting history is the surest way to repeat it. It’s one of those maxims that gets repeated so often, it can feel meaningless. But it’s our duty every Yom HaShoah to fill that phrase with significance. Through our actions. By our voices. With our stories.

We must spend this day shouting in a chorus of memory that can never be drowned out by the many who see the Holocaust as nothing more than a political weapon to wield against Jews.