I want to take Ezra Klein seriously. He wants you to take him seriously too. He uses careful language, academic guests, long pauses. He calls it “reckoning with reality.”

So let’s reckon.

Two days ago Klein published a piece arguing that Hasan Piker — a man who said America deserved September 11, who has expressed open support for Hamas, who on a podcast this week was asked if he really meant that Hamas is “a thousand times better than Israel” and said yes, I mean it — is “not a Jew hater.” Just an anti-Zionist. A different thing entirely.

The NYT changed the headline. They did not change the argument.

This is the same Klein who interviewed Mahmoud Khalil last year and never once asked him a hard question. Khalil told Klein that Palestinians had no choice but to commit the atrocities of October 7 to be seen. Klein let it sit there. No pushback. No follow-up. Just the careful, respectful pause of a journalist who had already decided who the victim was before the tape started rolling.

Mahmoud Khalil being interviewed by Ezra Klein | Credit: The New York Times

Yesterday Klein dropped a podcast arguing that Israel responds to existential attack the way any state would, while also arguing Israel deserves a special category of condemnation. He calls this “facing facts.”

I have criticized this Israeli government. I have condemned settler violence in the West Bank. I’ll keep doing both. Serious criticism of Israeli policy is legitimate and necessary. But what Klein is doing is not criticism. It is a project. And the Piker piece and the Khalil interview and the one-state podcast are the same project with different fonts.

I hate whataboutism. It’s lazy and it lets people off the hook. Nobody should get a pass on Israel because Iran is worse. That’s not a serious argument and I won’t make it. But there is a different question worth asking, and it’s not about comparison. It’s about proportion. Klein has built a significant part of his recent output around Israel. The podcasts, the essays, the frameworks. When did he last dedicate that same energy, that same gravitas, to any other conflict? Where is the one-state reality episode about what Iran has done to its own people? Where is the careful academic framing around Sudan, Qatar, Turkey, or the Uyghurs in China, or any of the dozens of places where states are doing to their people what Klein implies is unique to Israel? It doesn’t exist. And when every serious intellectual effort points in one direction, the direction stops looking like analysis and starts looking like a destination.

There is an essay to be written about why prominent and assimilated American Jews are so often pushed to the front to provide cover for this kind of politics. I won’t write it here. But I notice it.

Jewish actress Hannah Einbinder calls “Free Palestine!” as she accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Hacks” on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Credit : Kevin Winter/Getty

Some will say Klein focuses on Israel because America funds it. American tax dollars, American weapons, American diplomatic cover. So of course an American journalist holds it to a higher standard. Fair enough. Except America also funds Egypt, whose government has imprisoned tens of thousands of political prisoners. America armed Saudi Arabia through a war in Yemen that killed hundreds of thousands. America has backed regimes across the Middle East for decades whose human rights records don’t survive any serious scrutiny. The “American money” argument would require applying the same standard everywhere American money goes — and asking what America gets back. Ask the American colonel who spent 36 hours hiding in a mountain crevice in Iran two weeks ago, being hunted by the IRGC, how valuable that alliance is. Israeli intelligence shared his coordinates. The Israeli Air Force ran a strike to keep Iranian forces away from him. He came home. That’s what the relationship looks like from the other side. Klein would never cover that part of the story.

Parts of an aircraft, which Iran claims was destroyed in the US rescue mission from Iranian state TV

The tell is what he never asks. He never asks whether any of this has worked. The settlements are still expanding. The government is still the government. The war is still the war. What changed is that millions of Israelis now believe the world has decided about them. Not their policies. Them. And when the verdict is in regardless of what you do, why make an effort to be heard when you aren’t being heard. They vote for the people who promise safety, when the NYT headlines have spent years promising them justification of violence against them.

Klein thinks he is pressuring Israel toward accountability, but he is actually doing Netanyahu’s voter outreach for him.

That is the fact he never reckons with. And at some point, the caveats and the careful language and the academic framing stop being evidence of good faith. They become the costume good faith wears.