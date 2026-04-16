Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
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It's an ongoing grift for people to dogpile and focus on Israel. It gets them views, subscriptions, and relevancy, all at the cost of moral sanctity. Klein has a whole row to himself on that hate train.

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Arrr Bee
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Hen, Klein isn’t ignorant or mistaken, he’s intentional and malicious. Anzi Jews want the exact same thing that Piker does - a genocide and ethnic cleansing of Israeli Jews, and they’re willing to platform antisemitic racists like Piker to achieve it.

Progressivism is a quasi-religion that is still in its witch burning phase, and it needs to convert “Bad Jews (Zionists)” into “Good Jews (Anzis)” with all the subtlety of the Catholic Church with the Inquisition.

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