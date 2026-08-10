Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
13hEdited

Thanks for this column. Of late, I have had to work quite hard to let go of my anger for the many, many anti-Jewish Jews. Edit: my “friends” in Ireland cited many of these people, many of whom are quite famous and outspoken, when they decided to stop speaking to me because I refused to condemn Israel’s actions post-Oct 7.

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Eric Banks's avatar
Eric Banks
12h

Well stated as usual- recommend read- Amos Elon’s “ The Pity of it All” - a comprehensive history of German Jewry

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