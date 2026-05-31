I keep a folder on my desktop called “Later.” Most of what lives there is about Israel. Not the defenses. Those go out the same day I write them. The criticisms.

When I write against the people who want Israel gone, the words come easy. I have been doing it for over a decade. I know the rhythm of it. I know where the applause lands and where the hate mail comes from, and both of those have started to feel like home.

Criticizing my own government is a different animal. It costs me something I struggle to name.

Some of it is fear. I know how the criticism will travel. I write one honest line about a minister I find dangerous, and within the hour someone has clipped it, cut the context, and posted it under a caption that says, “even he admits the worst.” The people working to dismantle the whole country have no use for my nuance. They want my name on their indictment. So every time I sit down to write something critical, I am also calculating how much damage my honesty might do.