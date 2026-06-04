A doctor in London said something on television last week that ought to have been a national scandal. Somehow, it wasn’t.

He told ITV News that colleagues of his had said that if an Israeli arrived in the emergency room, dying, they would not treat him. They wouldn’t refuse his referral to their care. They’d purposely let him die on the gurney, on the principle of where he was born.

The doctor goes by Baruch. He would only give his first name. He and his wife, Daniella, are packing up their home in Golders Green and moving to Israel, and the ITV crew filmed them doing it. He mentioned, almost in passing, that he had also seen Jewish patients refused kosher meals. The Department of Health called his account “shocking” and admitted, in writing, that the medical regulatory system is failing to protect Jewish patients and staff.

Hold the part about the dying patient for a second, because it is the whole story in miniature.

A hospital works on one promise. The person who comes through the door gets treated. You do not check his passport. You do not poll the room about his politics. The promise is older than any of us, and it is the reason a stranger will let another stranger cut into his chest.The Hippocratic Oath that all doctors swear to. When a doctor decides that a nationality is grounds to withhold care, that oath hasn’t just been broken. It has been abandoned by the people who need to keep it the most.

That is what makes the medical version of antisemitism different from everything else in the news. You can argue forever about flags and slogans, about what a particular chant really means when ten thousand people sing it while marching in a Jewish neighborhood. You cannot argue about a man bleeding out in front of you. The case is closed before it opens.

Baruch is not imagining the weather around him. The same week his interview aired, Lord John Mann published a sixty-page review of antisemitism in the UK National Health Service (NHS.) It found that Jewish staff “suffer in silence,” that they face what the report calls routine ostracism, and that Jewish staff are the only religious group in the NHS for whom discrimination from colleagues is rising rather than falling. Some are thinking of leaving the service. The government accepted the recommendations and promised new training and standards. Good. But training is a plan for people who haven't yet made up their minds. It does nothing about the colleague who already decided some patients aren't worth saving.

In April, the Jewish Chronicle profiled three British doctors who had already left the NHS for Israel, among them a young pediatrician from north-west London and a GP who said plainly that she could not have coped with the antisemitism her Manchester colleagues were living with. Across the Atlantic, Dr. Emmanuel Moss, chief of cardiac surgery at Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital and one of Canada’s leading robotic heart surgeons, has resigned and is moving to Atlanta. He cited the climate in the city, where synagogues have been firebombed and bullets were fired at a yeshiva.

Look at the job titles. A cardiac surgeon. A children’s doctor. The clinicians you want on the schedule when it is your kid on the table at two in the morning. These are not people who spook easily, and they are not cheap or quick to replace. A surgeon takes well over a decade to train. When that is who decides to go first, you are not watching people flee an inconvenience. You are watching them flee an actual risk.

Here is the honst part, and it cuts against the alarm. By the raw numbers, there is no exodus. The Institute for Jewish Policy Research looked at the data this spring. In 2025, 742 British Jews made aliyah, the highest count in over forty years. But that figure still sits inside the normal range of the last two decades, which runs from about four hundred to about seven hundred a year. Roughly one Israeli moves to Britain for every British Jew who leaves for Israel. JPR’s director put it flatly: there is no Jewish exodus from the UK, at least not yet. So if you want to file all of this under noise, the spreadsheet will let you.

The spreadsheet is measuring the wrong thing. A census counts volume. This was never about volume. It is about composition, about which people are the first to quietly conclude they have no future somewhere. When the early movers are the surgeons and the paediatricians, the number on the page can stay small while the signal screams. The canary in the coal mine was never impressive by weight, either.

Britain and America, of all places, should be able to read this signal because they were once the lucky recipients of the same event running the other way.

In the 1930s, Germany and Austria purged their Jewish physicians. First, the 1933 civil service law pushed them out of public positions. Then, the regime forbade Jewish doctors from treating non-Jewish patients, and by 1938, it had stripped their medical licenses outright. The doctors did not vanish. They got on boats. A great deal of them landed in London and New York and rebuilt Anglo-American medicine and science over the following half-century. The countries that opened the door spent the next hundred years collecting the dividend.

Germany’s own healthcare measurably degraded once so many of the healers were gone, with child and maternal health indicators sliding in the wrong direction. The lesson is not subtle. A government can revoke its doctors' licenses for who they are. It cannot revoke the illnesses those doctors were treating. The patients stay. The expertise leaves. The gap between the two is filled with funerals.

What is happening now is that same experiment, this time running in gentler register. Nobody is passing a law. No license is being torn up. The pressure is ambient and plausibly deniable. A kippah that comes off before the ward round. A colleague who muses that some patients aren’t worth the trouble. A regulator the government itself concedes is not doing its job. Doctors are trained to detect diseases from their earliest signs. That’s exactly what they are doing, and it’s making them choose to leave.

The cost is not theoretical. The NHS is carrying roughly 100,000 vacant posts. More than four in ten of its licensed doctors are qualified abroad. On any given day, the service is busy persuading physicians in Lagos and Manila to uproot their lives and come to fill a British ward. In that same season, it is handing the doctors a quiet list of reasons to go. A health system that imports clinicians by the planeload while supplying its own with reasons to leave is losing a race it set up against itself.

This is the cost that gets lost when the conversation stays on antisemitism as a question of feelings and offense. The Jewish doctor who leaves does not take only himself. He takes the operations he would have performed, the residents he would have trained, and the night shifts he would have covered for a colleague whose child was sick. The loss is borne by whoever needed that surgeon and now waits longer, or does not get seen, and will mostly never know the trade that was made on his behalf.

Moss will be in Atlanta. Baruch will be in Israel. The patients they would have treated are still here. So is whatever it was that convinced them it was time to leave.