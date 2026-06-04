Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Stanton's avatar
Barry Stanton
7h

I’m a physician and have taken care of some of the worst people imaginable. Never once did I treat them any differently than other patients. My job is to treat patients to the best of my abilities regardless of who they are.

Reply
Share
Naomi Katz's avatar
Naomi Katz
8h

Very powerful! The health system here in San Francisco may soon follow suit. So much antisemitism abounding in the Bay.

Reply
Share
7 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture