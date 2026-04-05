If anti-Zionist Jews got everything they wanted, Jews would be less safe worldwide. Not more.

That’s the sentence people don’t want to sit with. It sounds counterintuitive. It might even sound cruel. But follow the logic, and I don’t think there’s another honest conclusion.

A version of a conversation I’ve had more than once happened at Soho House in London. A young woman approached me. Confident, articulate, clearly used to being taken seriously in rooms like this one. She said she was Jewish. She also said she was anti-Zionist. Then she said the words that have become a kind of formula in certain London circles: “I’m a white Jew. I don’t have anything to do with Israel, and it shouldn’t be speaking in my name.”

I asked her what she meant by white.

She paused. “I just mean— I’m not from there. My family is British. We’re not Middle Eastern. I recognize my privilege.”

I told her my grandmother was from Iraq. That she didn’t leave. She was made to leave. That the house, the jewelry, the business— all of it was seized by a government that decided Jews, regardless of what they thought about Zionism, were not welcome in the country their families had lived in for two thousand years. I told her that when Iraq expelled its Jews, they didn’t ask anyone to fill out a political questionnaire first. They said they are all Zionist. From 150,000 Jews now zero live in Iraq.

She said that was a different time, that Mossad bombed them, and that the government in Iraq did what they could to protect their country.

I told her this is a false theory not rooted in any historical fact.

Here is what the data actually shows. Survey after survey of Jewish communities in the United States, the UK, and across Europe finds that substantial majorities of Jews — typically between 70 and 80 percent — feel an emotional or political connection to Israel. They disagree about settlements, about Netanyahu, about specific policies. But the baseline position — that a Jewish state has a right to exist, that Jews are a people, that Zionism as a concept is legitimate, is not a fringe view. It is the view of most Jews alive today.

Anti-Zionist Jews are a minority. A loud one, no doubt. A socially rewarded one, in certain elite spaces. But a minority.

This matters because they have positioned themselves not just as dissenters but as moral correctives. They claim to represent a more ethical Judaism. They are quoted in newspapers and invited onto panels as evidence that Jewish opposition to Israel exists. What they rarely say — and what journalists rarely ask — is how many other Jews share their view. The answer is: not many.

That’s not an argument they’re wrong. But it is an argument that their self-presentation deserves scrutiny. When someone says “as a Jew, I reject Zionism,” they are presenting a minority position as though it were a principled consensus. It isn’t.

The more serious question is what happens inside the spaces where anti-Zionist Jews seek belonging.

I’ve watched this carefully for years. The antisemitism in parts of the anti-Israel movement is not incidental. It’s structural. It appears in the conspiracy theories about Jewish power that get laundered through critique of AIPAC. It appears in the medieval blood libel imagery recycled on protest signs. It appears in the chants that don’t distinguish between Israel and Jews, in the defacement of synagogues, in the harassment of Jewish students who haven’t expressed any political view at all.

Anti-Zionist Jews know this. Most of them do, anyway. And most of them stay anyway.

I don’t say this to be harsh. I say it because the choice has a name. The choice is: conditional acceptance in exchange for political alignment. You are welcome here as long as you perform the right kind of Jewishness. You are safe here as long as you say the right things. The moment you don’t — the moment you express grief about October 7 that sounds insufficiently qualified, or you refuse to call Israel a genocide, or you mention that your family was expelled from an Arab country — the warmth disappears.

That’s not belonging. That’s audition.

My grandmother’s name is Hela. She grew up in Baghdad, in a Jewish community that had existed there since the Babylonian exile. Her family spoke Arabic. They were Babylonian. They did not think of themselves as Europeans in exile. They were the Jews “by the rivers of Babylon” as my grandmother always says, they “sat and wept when we remembered Zion.”

In 1948, the persecution began in earnest. By 1951, the Iraqi government had stripped Jews of citizenship and seized their assets. My grandmother left with almost nothing.

Approximately 150,000 Jews were expelled or fled from Iraq in those years. Today, zero remain.

This is the history that people like the self proclaimed “White Jewish woman” at Soho House tend not to know, or not to weight.

When they imagine the Jewish relationship to Israel, they see European colonialists. They do not see my grandmother. They do not see the 850,000 Jews expelled from Arab and Muslim-majority countries across the twentieth century or the Ethiopian Jews escaping persecution. They have a story about Zionism that was built without us in it.

And here’s what that history teaches: when a society decides to target Zionists, it rarely stops at Zionists. In Iraq in 1941, during the Farhud pogrom, the rioters did not check whether their victims supported a Jewish state in Palestine. In Germany in the 1930s, Jewish communists who had dedicated their lives to internationalist movements were deported alongside everyone else. The category of acceptable Jew has always been a temporary one.

So let me run the scenario that nobody wants to run.

Imagine anti-Zionist Jews succeed. Imagine Zionism becomes thoroughly discredited in Western societies. Imagine the Jewish communities that have organized around support for Israel— the advocacy organizations, the philanthropies, the political networks— are dismantled or delegitimized. Imagine the diaspora Jews who currently fight back against antisemitism are silenced or self-censor, because supporting Israel has become socially radioactive.

Does antisemitism decline?

I don’t believe it does. Antisemitism is not a response to Israel’s behavior. If it were, it would have been absent before 1948, which it was not. It would track with Israeli policy shifts, which it doesn’t. It would disappear when Jews denounce Israel, which it hasn’t — the antizionist Jewish Voice for Peace members have been harassed, Jewish anti-Zionists have had their spaces vandalized. Antisemitism predates Zionism by about eighteen centuries. It will not be argued out of existence by Jewish self-erasure.

What would change is this: there would be fewer Jews willing to fight it. Fewer organizations with the infrastructure, the funding, and the political relationships to push back. Fewer community institutions with the cohesion to respond. Israel, whatever its flaws, functions as a last resort. Not just literally, as a place of refuge, but symbolically — as evidence that Jewish power is real, that Jews can defend themselves, that the old pattern of persecution without consequence is not inevitable.

Removing that changes the calculus for antisemites. It does not remove the antisemitism.

Here’s what I wanted to say to the woman at Soho House, and maybe didn’t say cleanly enough.

Calling yourself an anti-Zionist Jew does not protect you. It makes you useful, for a while. It gives you an audience and a seat at certain tables. But usefulness is not safety. And the tables you’re sitting at are not yours.

My grandmother didn’t have a state when she needed one. She had to beg for refuge. She was lucky to find it.

I am not willing to trade that away for approval.

And I don’t think any Jew — regardless of their politics — should want to live in a world where that option has been bargained away on their behalf, without their consent, by people who have convinced themselves that self-erasure is the same thing as ethics.

It isn’t. It never was. And history has made that point more times than anyone should need to hear it.