Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SMParker's avatar
SMParker
Apr 5

The bottom line is that they will be on the same train as the rest of us.

Reply
Share
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
Apr 5

Things Jewish left-wingers will say just to make sure they're on the last train to Auschwitz.

Antisemitism thrives when Jews are seen as defenseless.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture