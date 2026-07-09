Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Scott ROTHSTEIN's avatar
Scott ROTHSTEIN
4h

Exposing the template of soft (evil) power in a soft voice … brilliant essay.

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carrie's avatar
carrie
4h

Qatar owns the American educational system & Americans, in turn, wear their blindfold as a badge of courage.

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